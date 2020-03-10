India vs South Africa 2020: India's predicted playing XI for first ODI

CricWiz FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

Kohli will be happy to see Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan back in the side

India will lock horns with South Africa in a three-match ODI series that will commence on Thursday at Dharamshala. India and South Africa come into the series with contrasting forms. While India received a 3-0 drubbing against New Zealand, South Africa whitewashed a strong Australian side at home. The series loss against New Zealand resulted in quite a few changes in the Indian team. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have made a comeback to the side and will be vying for a place in the playing XI.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the first ODI against South Africa:

Openers

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw

Shikhar Dhawan

After a dismal show by the openers against New Zealand, India will welcome the return of the experienced Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan will be key for India at the top, especially in Rohit Sharma's absence. Rohit's absence also means that Prithvi Shaw will get a few more opportunities in ODI cricket.

Middle-order

Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul

KL Rahul

Virat Kohli will look to make amends on a rare failure in New Zealand. The Indian captain will know the importance of winning the first match of a three-match series. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will continue to bat in the middle-order after their impressive performances in New Zealand. Rahul will don the wicket-keeping gloves once again, which means there would be no place for Rishabh Pant in the playing XI.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya

The return of Hardik Pandya will provide a big boost to the Indian side, considering the flexibility he provides to the team. However, India might not risk Pandya with the ball straight away and might play Ravindra Jadeja, who was in good form both with the bat as well as with the ball in New Zealand, as the second all-rounder.

Bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The Indian bowlers were taken apart by the Kiwi batsmen in the ODI series. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will provide the much-needed teeth to the Indian bowling line-up and is expected to walk into the playing XI. Navdeep Saini will keep his place in the side. Jasprit Bumrah will have a point to prove after a below-par series in New Zealand. Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to be the front-line spinner of the side.

India's Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah