India vs South Africa: 3 observations from Day 1 of second Test

South Africa learned their lessons after their insipid bowling performance in Centurion in the first India vs South Africa Test last month. Essentially, the bowlers stepped up, bowled fuller and bundled out India for 202 runs. This came after India, led by KL Rahul, opted to bat first but barring the skipper no other batter got going. It all came down to Ravichandran Ashwin’s late contribution (46) with the bat as India limped past 200.

South Africa, in response, were lucky not to lose more than just one wicket. Mohammed Shami trapped Aiden Markram in front and there were several other close shaves. However, the hosts will be thrilled with the day’s work as they ended the day on 35/1.

Cricket South Africa @OfficialCSA



The



Earlier, India posted 202 all out in their first innings



#SAvIND #FreedomTestSeries #BePartOfIt 🏏 DAY 1 | STUMPSThe #Proteas close out Day 1 of the 2nd Betway Test on 35/1 and trail India by a further 167 runs 🇿🇦Earlier, India posted 202 all out in their first innings 🏏 DAY 1 | STUMPSThe #Proteas close out Day 1 of the 2nd Betway Test on 35/1 and trail India by a further 167 runs 🇿🇦 Earlier, India posted 202 all out in their first innings#SAvIND #FreedomTestSeries #BePartOfIt https://t.co/cNEzBCgFTb

Here are three observations from Day 1 of the second India vs South Africa Test match:

1.) Massive issues in India’s middle order

Pujara's struggles continued in the second India vs South Africa Test

Virat Kohli was ruled out of the second India vs South Africa Test match with an upper back spasm. This put more pressure on Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. And as has been the case in recent times, they looked cooked and failed.

Their long rope could well be ending soon. Pujara and Rahane scored 3(33) and 0(1) respectively. This, on a day where every other batter in the top seven entered double figures, does not paint a good picture.

Much was expected from the duo, but even with all the backing and previous history, they need a break. They could well have just the second innings of this India vs South Africa Test to save their Test careers.

Nic Savage @nic_savage1

2,271 runs at 25.23

1 century, 12 ducks



Joe Root in Test cricket since December 2019:

2,249 runs at 54.85

6 centuries, 1 duck



#SAvIND Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in Test cricket since December 2019:2,271 runs at 25.231 century, 12 ducksJoe Root in Test cricket since December 2019:2,249 runs at 54.856 centuries, 1 duck Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in Test cricket since December 2019:2,271 runs at 25.231 century, 12 ducksJoe Root in Test cricket since December 2019:2,249 runs at 54.856 centuries, 1 duck#SAvIND

2.) Sustained pressure from South African bowlers

Duanne Olivier was superb in the second India vs South Africa Test

The biggest difference between India and South Africa in Centurion was India’s efforts in the first innings on the first day. There were lessons to be learnt and South Africa learnt them well. The addition of Duanne Olivier added spunk to their bowling attack and Marco Jansen looked a marvelous prospect.

On his return to the national side, Olivier started slowly. While he did not hit speeds above the mid-130s, the steepling bounce that he extracted from good lengths troubled all the Indian batters. Jansen, from the other end, used all his height and there were no nerves on display as he varied his lengths superbly.

Olivier ended with three wickets while Jansen picked up four wickets. Kagiso Rabada bagged three as they combined brilliantly to dismiss India for 202.

3.) Injury scare to Mohammed Siraj

Siraj limped off at the end of the day during India vs South Africa Test

Such has been the dominance of this Indian bowling attack that they will make this 202 look more competitive than it is. There were bouts late on the first day when the Indian bowlers made life miserable for the South African batters. Siraj was tremendous against Dean Elgar and it was sheer luck and prayer that the Protea captain was still out there.

Also Read Article Continues below

Just after this over, he walked off clutching his right hamstring during his fourth over which was the penultimate one of the day. India will hope it is a minor scare as his absence will be a crushing blow to India’s chances.

Edited by Aditya Singh