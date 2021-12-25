India vs South Africa 2021: India's SWOT analysis

India and South Africa have played 39 Tests against each other, with the latter having a marginal 15-14 win record against Virat Kohli & co. However, going into the three-match Test series, both teams are pretty much even in terms of performance. They head to Centurion on the back of wins against the West Indies and New Zealand respectively.

The last time both teams faced off, India went down 2-1. They will be keen to make amends when they meet on Sunday, December 26, at Centurion marking Day One of the first Test. It is scheduled to be a three-match series.

India's resilience and their spunk make them favorites heading into the series. However, they do have some wrinkles heading into the Test. We make an attempt at a SWOT analysis of the side as they head into a grueling tour.

India: Strengths

(1) In-form opening batters

Despite the absence of Rohit Sharma, India will feel confident with Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul opening the batting. Both batters have enjoyed a healthy run with the bat and their side will count on them to set up a solid platform.

The duo will look to give their middle order the chance to capitalize on their foundation, especially against a good South African bowling attack.

(2) Fresh faces with runs to show for

The likes of Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari (not really a fresh face) have been grabbing their chances recently. That serves India well when they take on a formidable Proteas side.

Iyer is relatively new to the Test circuit, having played just two matches. But he will take the form he found against New Zealand and look to continue his good stint.

India: Weaknesses

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara's form is a concern

India's former vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara have not been amongst the runs. Both batters have been in the spotlight for their lack of solid performances in every passing Test.

India have hinted at playing five bowlers ahead of the first Test. Therefore, it remains to be seen if one of these batters will make way for some new faces in the side.

