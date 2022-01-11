India vs South Africa 2021 Rain update: Weather in Cape Town on Tuesday

Expect the weather to interrupt cricketing action in Newlands when India and South Africa take the field in Cape Town in a series-deciding third Test. Tied at one apiece, both sides will now jostle for an outcome — something the rain may have a say about on Day 1 starting Tuesday (January 11).

Although rain played a major spoilsport in the second Test, there was an end result as South Africa, led by Dean Elgar's supreme knock in the second innings, registered a seven-wicket win. It wasn't the greatest of starts for KL Rahul, who stood in as skipper for Virat Kohli.

And ahead of the third Test, here's a quick update on the temperature and rain possibilities.

Weather: Cloudy to moderate rain on Day 1 at Capetown

Although AccuWeather does suggest that there will be some rainfall in the first half of the day, followed by some cloudy weather, the sky is expected to clear up over the course of the game.

The temperature hovers between 19 to 22 degrees and there's a humidity of 92% listed on the site. The 97% cloud cover might see the lights come in pretty quickly, but in what comes as good news, fans can expect some good play.

India vs South Africa 2021: Third Test updates

In what comes as a massive boost for India, skipper Virat Kohli is back in the squad and will lead the side in the decisive Test against the Proteas. Also making the Test all the more special was the fact that the venue saw the rise of Jasprit Bumrah in 2018 from a seamer to India's pace spearhead.

Also Read Article Continues below

India will also have a shot at recording their maiden Test series win on South African soil in Cape Town. Meanwhile, the hosts will be keen to improve their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings, especially after climbing the ladder after their win in the second Test.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal