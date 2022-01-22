India vs South Africa 2022: How many times has Virat Kohli been dismissed for a duck in ODIs?

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck in the second ODI between India and South Africa — which the latter won comprehensively. Their seven-wicket win at Boland Park on Friday (January 21) meant the hosts won the series comfortably and India will look to avoid a whitewash when both sides meet at Newlands on Sunday (January 23).

After his fighting fifty in the first game, Kohli was dismissed by Keshav Maharaj for nought in the second ODI. Although fine performances from KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shardul Thakur meant India finished at a competitive 287/6, a fine Virat Kohli-esque innings was perhaps the notable absentee to help put up a formidable total.

This brings us to the question: How many times has Virat Kohli been dismissed for zero in ODI cricket?

Virat Kohli has 14 ducks in his ODI career

Kohli has played 256 ODI games in his career so far and has been dismissed just 14 times for zero. He's had two ducks against the Proteas, and the highest number of times he was dismissed without scoring wasn't against England (3).

This should be taken as a one-off game considering that he has been pretty consistent in the format even though his century drought is a popular topic across the country.

Kohli has notched up 12220 ODI runs from 256 games at an average of 58.75 and a strike rate of 93.07. He has 43 centuries and 63 fifties to show for, and the zero in the second ODI can be dubbed an aberration.

Kohli vs South Africa in ODIs

Matches Innings Runs HS Average SR 100s 50s 29 27 1338 160* 60.81 86.37 4 7

In all the 13 countries he has suited up against, Kohli has managed 1000+ runs against six teams — Australia, Sri Lanka, England, South Africa, the Windies and New Zealand. His average of 60.81 is the fourth-best in his statbook.

Also Read Article Continues below

Can Kohli better these numbers in the third ODI? Only time will tell.

Edited by Arnav