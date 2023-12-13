India vs South Africa 2023 Highlights: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in 2nd T20I ft. Rinku Singh

South Africa emerged victorious over India in the rain-affected second T20I at St. George's Park, Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 12. After the first T20I was washed out, the win now ensures that the hosts cannot lose the series.

In overcast conditions, India were asked to bat first. While the pitch was gripping and there was movement on offer, the visitors put up an impressive batting display that saw them get to 180/7 in 19.3 overs when rain interrupted the game.

That proved to be the end of the Indian innings as the Proteas were set a revised target of 152 in 15 overs through DLS method. While the bowlers tried their best, it became very difficult to control the wet ball and South Africa comfortably won the game by five wickets.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Shubman Gill's dismissal

It was a poor start for India with the bat as they lost both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill for ducks. It was a crucial innings for Gill, especially given how tough the competition is, for spots at the top of the order, with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad waiting in the wings.

However, the star opener just couldn't read the delivery from Lizaad Williams as it nipped back and beat him all ends up. The replays showed the misjudgement by the batter and fans were a bit concerned about Gill's T20I future.

Some also fear it could be a long tour for the youngster as he will also be batting at No.3 in Tests in potentially testing conditions.

#2 Reeza Hendricks' wicket

Reeza Hendricks once again showed just how incredible of a form he has been in, especially in the shortest format. He scored 49 off just 27 balls and ensured that the chase wasn't a steep one for the Proteas.

There was a time in the game when it seemed India would make a comeback and that was when Hendricks hit a full delivery from Kuldeep Yadav straight to extra cover. Suddenly two new batters were at the crease and the visitors sniffed a chance of coming back into the game.

They soon struck with another wicket, this time Heinrich Klaasen, and put the hosts further under pressure. It seemed like South Africa could potentially wilt under pressure, but Hendricks' knock put them ahead in the game.

#1 Rinku Singh's mammoth 'glass-breaking' six

Although India lost the game, one of their biggest shining lights was once again Rinku Singh, who also notched up his career-best score so far. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 68 off just 39 balls and that knock ensured the Men in Blue reached the 180-run mark.

Rinku was at the crease early after India lost three wickets inside the powerplay. However, he initially played second fiddle to captain Suryakumar Yadav and before gradually shifting gears, coming into his own towards the back end of the innings.

His two towering sixes in the 19th over against Aiden Markram were the highlight of his knock. The second of the two sixes was hit so hard by Rinku that it broke the glass of the media box. Picture of the broken window soon went viral and many now feel Rinku should be a certainty in the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup XI.

