India vs South Africa 2023 Highlights: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in 3rd T20I ft. Suryakumar Yadav

India managed to level the three-match T20I series 1-1 by thumping South Africa in the final game of the series in Johannesburg by a staggering 106 runs. A fantastic hundred from Suryakumar Yadav propelled the Men in Blue to 201/7 in their 20 overs.

The target seemed chasable on a good batting pitch at the Wanderers. However, birthday boy Kuldeep Yadav notched up his career-best figures of 5/17 and ensured that the hosts were bundled out for just 95. There was no momentum whatsoever in the Proteas' chase as they kept losing wickets in clusters.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the third T20I that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Shubman Gill not reviewing his LBW decision

Expand Tweet

Given the tough competition for spots at the top of the order in the Indian T20I team, this was a crucial series for Shubman Gill. However, rain played spoilsport in the first T20I and Gill was trapped in front for a duck in the second game.

The star opener got off to a flying start as he hit three boundaries in the first over of the third T20I. However, Gill decided not to review when he failed to connect with a delivery from Keshav Maharaj and was rapped on his pads, adjudged LBW.

It proved to be a costly miss as replays showed that the ball would have gone on with the arm to miss the stumps. Gill missed out on making his start count and only time will tell whether it could cost him his T20I spot.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav's carnage

Expand Tweet

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav seemed to be struggling a bit for the first half of his innings as he scored just 35 runs off his first 29 balls. It seemed like one of those days where things just weren't coming off for the No. 1 ranked T20I batter.

However, it was almost as if SKY flicked a switch as he plundered runs off the 13th over of the innings from Andile Phehlukwayo. Smashing 6, 4, 6 and 6 off consecutive balls in that over, he brought his as well as India's innings on track and gave them the launchpad they needed.

SKY also went on to score a staggering fourth T20I hundred, leveling with Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell for the most in this format. It has taken him just 57 innings for him to achieve this milestone, once again proving why he is deservedly the No. 1 ranked T20I batter.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav's fifer on birthday

Expand Tweet

Kuldeep Yadav has received competition for his spot in T20Is from the likes of Ravi Bishnoi, who is the current No. 1 ranked T20I bowler. An expensive outing in Gqeberha would have put some pressure on the left-arm wrist-spinner to make a strong comeback in Johannesburg, and he lived up to that expectation.

In just 2.5 overs, Kuldeep picked five wickets and conceded just 17 runs, recording his best figures in T20Is. He proved that he is very much in the race to claim one of the spots in India's bowling attack for the T20 World Cup next year.

Click here to watch the highlights of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I