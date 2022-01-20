India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Boland Park in Paarl threw up an interesting surface for the first ODI between India and South Africa two days ago. In sharp contrast to the preceding Test series, which the hosts came back to win 2-1, there was little pace, bounce and carry in the 22 yards. Instead, the ball was reluctant to come onto the bat as the spinners found grip and turn.

Even stranger was the way India failed to deliver in conditions that were a touch subcontinental. Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up only one wicket between them as tons from Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen ensured the Men in Blue will be playing catch-up when the second ODI is played at the same venue on Friday, January 21.

Bowling isn't the only concern for India - in fact, it isn't even their primary concern. The visitors' middle order, which has struggled across formats over the last few years, came a cropper. The fact that India were playing with only six batters made matters worse, with a late fifty from Shardul Thakur doing nothing to mask how feebly the middle order crumbled.

Meanwhile, South Africa will point fingers at their top order. Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock were dismissed cheaply in the series opener, with all three struggling to find their timing. But the Proteas will be quietly confident of using the unrest in the Indian camp as a stepping stone towards a famous series victory.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Prediction: Middle order and team combination in the spotlight for visitors

India might consider making a few changes for the second ODI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has lacked penetration for the better part of three years now and surely doesn't have much left in the tank. Mohammed Siraj, who has played only one ODI thus far in his career, might be in line to make his first appearance in the format in years.

Elsewhere, Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav might be in contention to come in for Thakur and Shreyas Iyer respectively. But irrespective of who suits up for India in the second ODI, one thing is certain - they can't afford to lose wickets in clumps in the middle overs.

KL Rahul's captaincy, which was positively woeful in the first ODI, will also be in the spotlight. Can the stand-in skipper use the added responsibility to play a match-winning knock from the top of the order? Can India counter the three-pronged spin threat of Markram, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi? Can Jasprit Bumrah continue to lead the Indian pace attack, which hasn't found powerplay wickets easy to come by?

For South Africa, the likes of De Kock, Markram and David Miller will be keen on making an impact in the series. The toss will play a big role in the outcome of the match once again, with the pitch likely to get slower as the game progresses. However, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan proved that run-scoring isn't impossible in the second innings if the batters apply themselves, making the second ODI a fairly balanced encounter.

South Africa have a slight edge on paper, but India can be backed to overcome their turmoil and even the scales heading into the third ODI. Unless Rahul and the think tank commit a series of blunders again - like they did in the previous game, allowing Bavuma and Van der Dussen to make merry - they should be able to notch up their first win of the series.

Prediction: India to win the second ODI against South Africa

