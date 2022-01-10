India vs South Africa: 3 milestones South Africa players can reach in 3rd Test

South Africa will take on India in the third and final Test at Newlands, Cape Town, on January 11. The hosts come into this match after having earned a superb win in Johannesburg. The series now stands level at 1-1 and the stage is set for a riveting contest in Cape Town.

India will be boosted by the addition of full-time captain Virat Kohli as informed by head coach Rahul Dravid earlier this week. However, they will need other batters to stand up and be counted. Mohammed Siraj might miss the game and it will be interesting to see who replaces him.

Here we take a look at the key milestones South Africa players might achieve in this 3rd Test at Cape Town:

1.) Chance for Dean Elgar to achieve a unique feat

Dean Elgar will be the key wicket for South Africa

Dean Elgar was the star in the previous Test match. The South Africa captain weathered plenty of blows, but remained unmoved to lead his team over the line.

He now has three fifties in the fourth innings in Test cricket against India. He holds the record for the joint-most fifty-plus scores for any batter against India in the fourth innings. Dean Elgar scored an unbeaten 86 in an unsuccessful chase back in 2018. He then scored 77 runs in the first Test match in Centurion.

Such has been his form that the left-hander will be a key wicket for India in the decider. He currently holds the above record with Matthew Hayden and will be keen to go one better and hold the record all by himself.

2.) Kagiso Rabada on the cusp of special Test match

Kagiso Rabada will lead the attack for South Africa

In the second Test, Kagiso Rabada turned the match in South Africa's favor with a superb spell on the third day. His three wickets broke the back of India's middle order and made a real dent in India's push to post a decisive target.

Rabada will now head across to Newlands as the leading wicket-taker in the series with 13 wickets at an average of 19.61. This third match will be a special one for him as it will be his 50th Test. From a young prodigy who was prolific under Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada has established himself as one of the leading pacers.

"'KG' has got that attitude, and he's got the want and he wants to bowl and he wants to contribute in a massive way. You have to utilize that as a captain," South Africa captain Dean Elgar said at the end of the previous Test match.

3.) Lungi Ngidi 7 away from 50 Test wickets

Lungi Ngidi will be crucial with the new ball for South Africa

Over the first couple of matches, Lungi Ngidi has been consistent for South Africa. He has flown under the radar but has made an impact. He picked up a 5-wicket haul in the first Test and was solid in the second one as well.

As he heads across to Cape Town, the fast bowler is seven wickets shy of reaching 50 Test wickets for South Africa. In 12 Tests so far, he has picked up 43 wickets at an average of 21.33. It has been a solid start to his Test career and will once again hold key to South Africa's fortunes in the final Test.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava