India vs South Africa: 3 observations from 3rd ODI at Cape Town

A familiar batting collapse, the inability to pick up wickets in the middle overs and a number of questionable shots saw India go down to South Africa in the third and final ODI. With this win, South Africa clean swept the 3-match ODI series. The visitors will go home with nothing to show for their efforts.

The only positive for India was Deepak Chahar - both with the ball and then a late assault with the bat. However, it was a bridge too far for the side and the visitors were blanked in Cape Town.

South Africa were not only immaculate but also ruthless and kept chipping in with wickets at regular intervals.

In this article, we take a look at the main talking points as India were blanked by South Africa:

1.) Quinton de Kock takes off

Quinton de Kock smashed a century

After a nervy start to his series, Quinton de Kock found his range in the second ODI and ended the series with a superb century. KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first. Deepak Chahar started the bowling effort with an absolute peach to dismiss Jaaneman Malan.

However, Quinton de Kock was a man on a mission. He didn't allow the bowlers to settle down and kept driving the balls as the bowlers dished out half volleys. Despite losing Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma, de Kock never stopped attacking and brought up a sensational century.

Courtesy this innings, South Africa looked well on course to fly past 300. However, he was dismissed after 100 and this curtailed the hosts.

2.) Rishabh Pant - the brain fade, once again

Rishabh Pant threw his wicket away

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli set the perfect platform for India. When Dhawan was dismissed, the score read 116. This is when Rishabh Pant walked in and after the brilliant display in the last match, a lot was expected from the left-hander.

However, he charged out first up to a length ball from Andile Phehlukwayo and tried to smash it over mid off. He sliced the ball to deep cover and walked back on the very first ball. This was when the tide shifted once again towards South Africa.

Virat Kohli tried to settle the ship with Shreyas Iyer, but his dismissal set the visitors back decisively. There was nothing too threatening from the South Africa bowling attack, but the shot selection from the batters left a lot to be questioned.

"Disappointing that we ended up on the losing side. it's quite obvious where we've gone wrong and it's for everyone to see, our shot selection has been really poor as batsmen," KL Rahul said at the end of the match.

3.) Deepak Chahar's late onslaught

Deepak Chahar was sensational with the bat

Shreyas Iyer was dismissed when India's score read 195 for 5. This was when Deepak Chahar walked in and while wickets kept tumbling at the other end, he stayed put.

After rotating the strike in the initial few overs, he put the foot on the accelerator and brought India back in the contest. He stitched an important partnership with Jasprit Bumrah as after limping in the middle overs, the visitors came roaring back.

However, he was dismissed when the score read 278 and India eventually lost the match by 4 runs.

