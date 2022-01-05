India vs South Africa: 3 observations from Day 3

South Africa captain Dean Elgar did against India what he does best. Ducking, weaving, taking blows to the body, but staying put. The South African-captain took a battering but was not dismissed and at stumps on Day 3, the hosts are118/2. They are chasing a target of 240, a target which will still not be easy against this Indian bowling attack.

For the visitors, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara started the day superbly. Both batters zipped to their respective fifties as India stretched their lead. However, they were soon dismissed and thus began the slide. Hanuma Vihari (40) and Shardul Thakur (28) added invaluable runs and when the visitors were bundled out, South Africa needed 240 to win.

BCCI @BCCI



South Africa move to 118/2 at the close of play & need 122 runs more.



We will see you tomorrow for Day 4 action.



Scorecard bit.ly/SAvIND-2ndTest That's Stumps on Day 3 of the second #SAvIND Test!South Africa move to 118/2 at the close of play & need 122 runs more.We will see you tomorrow for Day 4 action.Scorecard That's Stumps on Day 3 of the second #SAvIND Test!South Africa move to 118/2 at the close of play & need 122 runs more. We will see you tomorrow for Day 4 action. Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/SAvIND-2ndTest https://t.co/YhHvV165cY

The Test is on a proverbial knife-edge and with Dean Elgar looking solid, the hosts might consider themselves slightly ahead.

Here we take a look at the three observations from Day 3 of the second test of the Freedom Trophy series:

1.) Ajinkya Rahane-Cheteshwar Pujara fight for India

Pujara found his fluency for Team India

The light was flickering at stumps on Day 2 for Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. On Day 3, it was shining brightly as the experienced duo asserted their supremacy on a tricky pitch.

There were plenty of strokes and Rahane (58) and Pujara (53) punished a rather insipid South African bowling attack. During their century stand, the KL Rahul-led side looked well poised to race past their eventual score of 266. But their dismissal saw a mini-slide and the visitors could only end with a lead of 240 runs.

For now, they could well have sealed their spot in the side, but will need more such innings from the experienced duo in the future.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 Pujara and Rahane had their backs to the wall. But The Wall had their backs all along. What a way to repay the faith. Vital partnership in the context of the game. #SAvIND Pujara and Rahane had their backs to the wall. But The Wall had their backs all along. What a way to repay the faith. Vital partnership in the context of the game. #SAvIND https://t.co/Ukr1oj9YLH

2.) Kagiso Rabada finds his range

Kagiso Rabada sliced through India's middle order

Courtesy Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, India rattled along in the first hour of Day 3. They had added 100 runs for the third wicket and this was when Kagiso Rabada found his range. He hit the perfect length and the ball reared up the pitch.

The ball moved away to catch Rahane's edge and then he got the ball to snake back in to trap Cheteshwar Pujara right in front.

He found his range and Rishabh Pant swung wildly at a ball that bounced outside the off stump. He ended the day with three wickets and swung the match back into balance.

South Africa will hope Rabada keeps up the momentum in future games as well.

3.) Dean Elgar keeps South Africa alive

Dean Elgar kept the India attack at bay

South Africa captain Dean Elgar was involved in a couple of important partnerships during South Africa's chase. The skipper endured plenty of body blows late in the day, but remained unbeaten on 46.

Aiden Markram was the aggressor up front as South Africa zipped to 34 for 0 in the first seven overs. However, he was trapped by Shardul Thakur, but Dean Elgar stayed put. Keegan Petersen was trapped by Ravichandran Ashwin, but the visitors could not breach the Elgar defense.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rassie van der Dussen walked in but was not comfortable against the Indian bowlers. Elgar stitched up another undefeated 25-run stand off 76 deliveries and South Africa now need 122 runs on Day 4.

Edited by Aditya Singh