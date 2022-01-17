India vs South Africa: 3 young India players to watch out for in ODI series

India were expected to beat a rather inexperienced South Africa in the Test series. However, the hosts turned their fortunes around in the last two Tests and came from behind to clinch the series. Virat Kohli then stepped aside as Test captain and now India will head into the limited-overs series under a new captain.

Rohit Sharma is still out with an injury and KL Rahul will take over the mantle as skipper of the side. A number of young players have been added to the squad and will be keen to make a difference in the series.

Here we take a look at 3 young India players who will be closely watched in the upcoming series:

1.) Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad could walk out as an opener

After a bumper IPL season, Ruturaj Gaikwad made the Vijay Hazare trophy his own. He scored four centuries in the Vijay Hazare trophy - three of which came in succession. It is the joint-most for a player in an edition of the competition.

He has now forced his way into the Indian team and, in the absence of Rohit Sharma, could well stride out to open the innings. Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma has already said he expects the right-hander to do wonders for the country.

“Look, absolutely (he has) got the opportunity at the right time. He was in the T20 team and also now he is in the ODI team, wherever his place can be made, selectors are thinking he will go and do wonders for the country," Sharma said at the team selection press conference," said Chetan Sharma after he announced the team.

2.) Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer can be the all-rounder for India

Indian cricket is in a transition phase and we will see plenty of churning in the coming days. With Hardik Pandya still out with an injury, the time is perfect to try Venkatesh Iyer in the middle order as a batting all-rounder.

Batting in the middle order is not something new for Iyer. In the recent edition of Vijay Hazare, he creamed 151 against Chandigarh in the group stage at number 6. In the process, he became the first batter to score more than 150 runs when batting at number 6 or lower down in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Apart from this, he has also shown enough ability with the ball and if used prudently, can offer a lot of balance to the side. He has picked up 19 wickets in 20 List A games and can be used in the middle overs.

3.) Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna will find conducive conditions

Indian selectors are taking a bet on Prasidh Krishna. He has shown his ability for KKR, but has never been able to string together match-winning performances. However, with his pace and bounce, he can be a handful in South African conditions and considering the workload of Bumrah and Shami, he can be given a long rope.

In the handful of matches played, he has displayed the ability to bowl wicket-taking deliveries, but needs more consistency and better planning. This tour could be a good opportunity for him to stake his claim as a viable prospect in limited overs cricket.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava