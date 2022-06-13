India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third game of the T20I series between India and South Africa will be played on June 14 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. South Africa currently lead the five-match T20I series by a 2-0 margin.

India and South Africa arrived in Cuttack, with the Proteas leading the series 1-0. The hosts needed to be at their best to level the series but failed to do so as the visitors won the game comprehensively by four wickets.

South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and picked up six wickets in total as the Indian side only managed to score 148 in their 20 overs.

The hosts bowled well and reduced the Proteas to 29/3 at the end of the powerplay. In walked Heinrich Klaasen, who played a fantastic knock of 81 to help his side chase down the total in the penultimate over.

India vs South Africa Match Details:

Match: India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I, South Africa tour of India, 2022

Date and Time: June 14 2022, Tuesday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

India vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface. The surface will get better to bat under lights and fans can expect a high-scoring game at this venue.

India vs South Africa Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday is expected to hover between 27 and 34 degrees Celsius.

India vs South Africa Probable XIs

India

Ishan Kishan (34) and Shreyas Iyer (40) got starts in the second T20I, but couldn't carry on. A cameo from Dinesh Karthik (30* off 21 balls) helped them post 148 on the board. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled beautifully and finished with figures of 4/13 in his four overs but they failed as a unit.

Probable XI

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel/Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa

Anrich Nortje finished with two wickets in the second T20I as they restricted India to 148. A batting masterclass from Heinrich Klaasen (81 off 46 balls) helped them chase down the total with 10 balls to spare.

Probable XI

Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

India vs South Africa Match Prediction

The Proteas have been brilliant in the series so far. The Indian side, on the other hand, have looked out of sorts and need to fire in unison to keep the series alive.

South Africa have the winning momentum behind them and it won’t be a surprise if they seal the series on Tuesday itself by winning the third T20I.

Prediction: South Africa to win this encounter.

India vs South Africa telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

