India vs South Africa Match Prediction: Who will win today's 1st ODI match?

The last time South Africa hosted India for an ODI series, which was back in January 2022, the Proteas won by a convincing 3-0 margin. But both sides will know that the past accounts for nothing at the top level, not just because of their capricious bilateral history but also because of their involvement in the 2023 World Cup.

Both India and South Africa fell to Australia in the knockouts of the marquee ICC event, even though they finished ahead of the Kangaroos in the league stage. And if that wasn't exhausting enough, they now need to play three ODIs against each other soon after the World Cup, between a T20I rubber and a high-octane Test assignment.

But the good thing about the packed nature of modern-day international cricket is that plenty of fresh, eager faces will have to be called upon. India and South Africa are expected to be generous when it comes to handing out caps, and that's bound to add some fire to two teams that can be excused for being jaded.

India were dominant throughout the World Cup, but they will now have to start afresh and build towards the 2025 Champions Trophy. The same goes for the Proteas, who need to clinch some silverware if they are to truly believe that the past accouts for nothing.

Can India's young brigade, led by a wizened name in KL Rahul, get off to a winning start? Or will the hosts take the lead in another white-ball series against the Men in Blue?

IND vs SA 2023: Post-WC blues threaten to derail ODI series

Aiden Markram will lead South Africa in the 50-over series as well

Quinton de Kock is gone, and with his departure, a massive hole forms in the South African batting order. The Proteas have some young talent in their ranks, but none that are definitely ready for international cricket.

Luckily for South Africa, India's premier new-ball bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, won't give them the biggest possible test. Even Prasidh Krishna, who seemed set to become an ODI regular before suffering a back injury, will be missing.

The hosts' concerns are limited to the top order, though. In the middle order, their World Cup quarter of Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller will be itching to play blockbuster cricket once again.

India, meanwhile, have only two names from their World Cup squad in the batting lineup - Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. The rest of their batting unit wears an entirely untested look, and while the bowlers aren't strangers to international cricket, they certainly haven't inspired enough confidence so far.

South Africa's weakened fast bowling is a cause for concern. They will be without Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee, who formed their pace attack in the World Cup.

Despite that, though, they seem to be the better side. The Proteas will know the conditions better and also have an almost full-strength batting unit to call upon.

India are capable of winning any game of cricket on their day with any group of players, but South Africa will start the ODI series as the slight favorites.

Prediction: South Africa to win the 1st ODI vs India.

Poll : Who will win the 1st ODI? India South Africa 0 votes