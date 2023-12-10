India vs South Africa Match Prediction: Who will win today's 1st T20I match?

The clock is already ticking towards June 4, when the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup commences in the West Indies and USA. The marquee ICC event is currently serving as something to look forward to for both India and South Africa, who were eliminated by Australia in the knockouts of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

While the Men in Blue returned to international cricket last month with a five-match T20I series against the Aussies, South Africa are yet to take to the field since suffering heartbreak at the semi-final stage. Understandably, the two teams are wearing different looks, with plenty of fresh faces and changes to suit the shortest format.

India seemed to be in good nick against Australia as they ran out winners by a 4-1 margin, but they have a plethora of questions to answer. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side once again, boosted by the return of names like Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa, meanwhile, will be led by Aiden Markram, who can call upon a ton of power and youth. Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen are seriously explosive batters and could make India's bowlers fetch leather from all corners of Kingsmead.

India have won 13 of their 24 T20Is against South Africa, which isn't as dominant as their head-to-head records generally are. That suggests that a competitive series should be on the cards in the Rainbow Nation.

IND vs SA 2023: Suryakumar Yadav and company finetune World Cup prep against new-look Proteas

Aiden Markram will lead South Africa against India

India have a couple of availability concerns for the first T20I, namely Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja. It has been reported that the duo haven't reached South Africa yet due to contrasting reasons, and their absence could prove to be a stumbling block in the visitors' quest to take an early lead in the series.

However, even if they are without two of their frontline all-rounders, India are the clear favorites to come out on top on Sunday. That's not just because they have talented, in-form players in all departments, but also because the Proteas are in an experimental phase and don't have their first-choice XI to call upon.

There's plenty of experience, but there's also plenty of rawness in the home side. And while they might have the talent on paper to beat the fancied Indian side, they might not be able to at the first time of asking.

Anything can happen in a game of cricket, but India, who are better placed in both departments, should be able to get off the mark with a win.

Prediction: India to win the 1st T20I vs South Africa.

