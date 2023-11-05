India vs South Africa Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2023 World Cup match?

There has been some criticism leveled at the way the 2023 World Cup has transpired so far. Thrillers have been few and far between, and there have been a couple of upsets but not enough to claim that the tournament has been topsy-turvy.

But as far as entertainment goes, it doesn't get any better than this. This is a clash of true heavyweights, of two teams that have exceeded expectations in the 2023 World Cup and entertained audiences to no end with their terrific performances. This is a clash between two teams that are at the very top of the points table, the only two to have already secured semifinal berths.

India and South Africa, the former being unbeaten and the latter having been perfect barring their loss to the Netherlands, will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5. A win for the hosts will ensure that they finish the league stage at the summit, and more importantly, the victor of the contest could avoid an increasingly dangerous Australia in the semifinals.

This is also a clash of teams that are evenly matched in certain departments, leading to some enticing head-to-head matchups. South Africa's power-packed batting lineup has made a mockery of opposition bowlers so far, but India's attack is a bridge they won't be able to cross easily.

Interestingly, India and South Africa haven't met even once in 2023, meaning that there isn't much to suggest the direction in which the meeting will go. The last time the two sides clashed in an ODI series, the Proteas won the opening game before the Men in Blue roared back to clinch the remaining two contests as well as the overall bragging rights for the rubber.

Can India pass their biggest test of the World Cup so far and stay unbeaten? Or will South Africa prove that they are truly locked in as the business end of the tournament approaches?

World Cup 2023: India start as slight favorites against resilient South Africa

Temba Bavuma has got off to a few starts but hasn't converted them

With four hundreds under his belt already, Quinton de Kock will be expected to give South Africa another explosive start. His task couldn't get any tougher, though, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami blowing oppositions away with their fast-bowling expertise.

Temba Bavuma has gotten off to a few starts in the 2023 World Cup but hasn't been able to convert them into big scores. He is perhaps the only South African batter who hasn't come to the party yet in the competition, and De Kock would welcome some support from his opening partner.

South Africa's winning strategy in the World Cup so far has been to bat first and post massive totals by relying on the efforts of their big-hitting batting lineup, but India might be their kryptonite in a sense. Not only do they have five world-class bowlers, but they also have incredible death-bowling quality to prevent Bavuma's men from reaching an above-par total.

With South Africa's credentials while chasing still being doubtful, the Men in Blue could exploit those weaknesses and rely on their bowling might to come out on top on Sunday. While anything can happen in a game between two world-class sides, the hosts are the slight favorites.

Prediction: India to win Match 37 of the 2023 World Cup.

Poll : Who will win on Sunday? India South Africa 0 votes