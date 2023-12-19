India vs South Africa Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2nd ODI match?

Ahead of the opening ODI between India and South Africa, both teams expected a decent batting wicket that would deteriorate as the game wore on. With the contest being played on the same wicket as the last T20I, the spinners were expected to feature heavily.

Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel bowled 15 and zero deliveries respectively in the first innings, showing just how off the initial reports were. To be fair, though, the South African batters didn't do themselves any favors by playing a series of imprudent shots to be skittled for just 116.

Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan helped themselves to a combined nine wickets as South Africa failed to entertain a packed pink crowd at the Wanderers. The hosts will hope to come up with a better display in Gqeberha, where the second ODI will be played on Tuesday, December 19.

The 2023 World Cup is still fresh in memory, but the personnel employed by the two teams means that there isn't much focus on the marquee tournament right now. Both India and South Africa are focused on the task at hand, which is trying out new players and consequently building towards the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Can India seal the series with a win in the second ODI? Or will South Africa be able to push the rubber into a decider?

IND vs SA 2023: South Africa look to bounce back from crushing defeat

Aiden Markram needs to rally his troops

Shreyas Iyer has been released from the ODI squad to prepare for the Test series, making it clear where India's priorities lie at the moment. The visitors have a couple of options to replace him in Rajat Patidar and Rinku Singh, and they can't go wrong with either.

South Africa, meanwhile, crumbled in Johannesburg despite having a full-strength middle order. While Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen were foxed by inward movement from Arshdeep Singh, Aiden Markram and David Miller played unconvincing shots outside off to be dismissed.

The Proteas don't have most of their frontline bowlers. While that didn't bring about their defeat in the opening ODI, their lack of bite - particularly in the pace attack - was all too apparent. They had Wiaan Mulder and Andile Phehlukwayo as their second and third pacers respectively, barely threatening the Indian batters.

The surface in Gqeberha is expected to assist the spinners, and that might force South Africa into playing a similar bowling attack. If they do so, India should be able to make up for their lack of international experience - relatively speaking, at least - in the batting department.

There's always the chance of South Africa's power-packed batting unit coming to the party, somethiing that has been a common sight over the last year or so in ODI cricket. But with their bowling wearing a weak look, they might not be able to come out on top.

South Africa might even be the better team on paper, but India could seal the series on Tuesday.

Prediction: India to win the 2nd ODI vs South Africa.

