India vs South Africa Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2nd Test match?

The last time India toured South Africa, KL Rahul made headlines with his "whole country against 11 guys" jibe into the stump mic. As harsh as it may seem, out of the 11 Indian players who took to the field in the recent first Test in Centurion, only three stepped up.

Virat Kohli and Rahul came up with sensational batting efforts, while Jasprit Bumrah was the lone warrior with the ball. Even experienced names like Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur were found wanting, forcing India to succumb to a tame defeat by an innings and 32 runs.

In contrast, South Africa came up with a complete team display. Dean Elgar smashed a daddy hundred on his home ground and Kagiso Rabada led the way with the ball, while debutants David Bedingham and Nandre Burger came up with meaningful displays. The likes of Marco Jansen chipped in as well, helping the Proteas to a thumping win.

South Africa are a strong team at home. And it's worth mentioning that their team is as strong as it can be - something that needs to be said in the aftermath of their squad announcement for the New Zealand tour. More to the point, India have never won a Test in Cape Town.

However, Rohit Sharma and Co. are a plucky outfit teeming with ability and talent. India have registered memorable overseas victories in the past, and their current run can quickly be labeled an aberration if they turn things around soon.

Can India fight the odds and come up with their first-ever victory in Newlands? Or will South Africa consign them to more misery?

IND vs SA 2023: India look to salvage series in Cape Town

Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the second Test.

Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the second Test, and South Africa's side will thus wear a rather inexperienced look. Of course, it's nothing compared to what they'll put out against the Kiwis, but it's still something India could look to exploit.

In Zubayr Hamza, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreyne, and David Bedingham, the Proteas have a middle order that can be exposed if India hit the right areas. In the first Test, the visiting fast bowlers threatened with the new ball before squandering the advantage thereafter. With a bit of course correction, they could do well.

At the same time, though, India have the same concerns in the batting order. The openers haven't looked convincing, and Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill look out of place. More to the point, the supporting fast bowlers have been way off the mark so far.

On the whole, everything is in South Africa's favor. They have momentum on their side, the conditions are favorable, and history suggests that India will have a mammoth task on their hands to win in Cape Town.

If there's one team that knows how to defy the odds overseas, it's India. But the hosts are the clear favorites to come out on top in the second Test.

Prediction: South Africa to win the 2nd Test vs India.

