India vs South Africa | Top 5 bowlers who can take most wickets in this series

India pacers will have a crucial role to play on flat tracks

Not in the lifetime of millennials have we seen the Indian pace bowling line-up pose such a threat for any visitor. Known as a spinner's paradise, turning pitches in the Indian sub-continent present an up-hill task for the opposition batsmen. But this time it won't be only the spinners who claim the limelight. Virat Kohli's pace battery has evolved and improved as genuine fast bowlers, regardless of the track they are bowling on. Filled with immense potential, the Indian attack can pose equal threat as their counterparts, who themselves are fully quipped as far as pace bowling is considered.

Let's take a look at the possible leading wicket-takers expected from the Freedom Trophy 2019.

#5 Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja has the ability to spark a collapse and bowls well to tail enders

Having been in and out of the Test squad, Ravindra Jadeja's 198 wickets do not tell the kind of influence he creates while bowling the orthodox off-breaks. Jadeja stands second on the wickets list of current Indian bowlers against South Africa, claiming 3 five-wicket hauls. When South Africa toured India in 2015, Jadeja took 23 wickets in 4 Test matches including a man of the match performance in Mohali. While bowling in tandem, Jadeja and Ashwin form a match winning pair in the Indian sub-continent and cannot be taken lightly. But with the emergence of Kuldeep Yadav, Jadeja might well be carrying drinks going by the way skipper Virat Kohli operates.

