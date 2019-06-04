×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India vs South Africa: What happened the last time when they met at World Cup?

Karthik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
252   //    04 Jun 2019, 20:16 IST

South Africa v India - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
South Africa v India - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

India are set to take on South Africa on June 5 to start their World Cup campaign. India will look to start their tournament on a great note while South Africa will want to get the campaign back on track after two consecutive losses against England and Bangladesh.

So what happened when these two times faced each other in a World Cup?

India and South Africa played each other in the last World Cup in 2015. Both the teams came into this match with a win in their bag. It was a really crucial encounter considering that the winner had great a chance to top Group B. India took an early lead by defeating South Africa in a convincing manner.

On that particular day, India won the toss and elected to bat first on a really good wicket at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground. India had an early stutter with Rohit Sharma bagging a duck but that didn't bog down his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan as he hit a mammoth hundred.

Shikhar Dhawan and star batsman Virat Kohli had to bide their time due to some very disciplined bowling from South Africa's new ball bowlers, Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander. The 127-run partnership between Dhawan and Kohli was finally broken in the 25th over as Kohli walked back for a well-made 46. An in-form Ajinkya Rahane then joined Dhawan in the middle and the two started to accelerate in an incredible manner.

Soon Dhawan reached his hundred and he made sure that it didn't end as a small 100 as he went on to notch up his highest score in ODI cricket at that point of time. On the other hand, Rahane plundered an incredible 60-ball 79. India suffered a small collapse at the very end but that wasn't enough to stop the team reach 307 after 50 overs.

Despite the wicket being good for batting, South Africa were always going to feel the pressure of a World Cup game. India started to apply pressure from the very beginning as Mohammad Shami struck in just the 4th over to dismiss Quinton de Kock. Hashim Amla was soon dismissed and South Africa started to struggle very early on in the chase.

Only Faf du Plessis was able to make a meaningful contribution with a fifty which meant that South Africa crumbed and got bundled out for a mere 177. R Ashwin ended up with three wickets while Mohammad Shami and Mohit Sharma had two scalps beside their names. Ultimately, Shikhar Dhawan's century and a professional bowling performance propelled India to a massive 130-run win. Not just batting and bowling efforts, but India outfielded South Africa on that fruitful day.

Eventually, the importance of this game reflected at the end of the group stage as India topped the group. India went on to win all of their games in the group stage to end with an unbeaten record. Then, India went on to beat Bangladesh in the quarter-final but their journey ended with a loss against eventual World Cup champions Australia in the semi-final. On the other hand, South Africa's campaign ended with a heartbreaking loss in the other semi-final against New Zealand.

Tags:
CWC Live Score & News South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Faf du Plessis ODI Cricket
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs India, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the verge of creating an unwanted World Cup record against India
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs India: Key battles which could decide the outcome of the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 8, South Africa vs India: Who will win the game?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 8, India vs South Africa: Why India will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 - India v South Africa Preview & Prediction - India Open Campaign v Desperate South Africa at High-Scoring Southampton
RELATED STORY
India vs South Africa World Cup 2019: Who has the better fielders and how can it impact the game?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 8, South Africa vs India Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs India: One player from each side who can make a match-winning impact
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why India may not be favourites against South Africa in their WC opener
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 41/1 (7.0 ov)
LIVE
Afghanistan need 146 runs to won from 34.0 overs
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us