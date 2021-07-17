India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Many of their all-format regulars are in England for a Test assignment, but India still start their white-ball tour of Sri Lanka - comprising of three ODIs and as many T20Is - as the favorites. The first ODI will be played on Sunday, July 18 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Both teams are without key personnel. While Shikhar Dhawan will captain the Indian side for the first time in his decorated career, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will act as the southpaw's deputy. Sri Lanka, too, have a new skipper at the helm in the form of Dasun Shanaka, who will take over from the injured Kusal Perera.

Perera isn't the only absentee. Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella are serving a one-year ban after being found guilty of a bio-bubble breach in England, while exciting left-arm pacer Binura Fernando has been ruled out with injury.

On their last tour of Sri Lanka back in 2017, India coasted to a historic 5-0 whitewash in the ODI series. The ODI head-to-head record over the last decade makes for similar reading - India have won 24 matches since 2011, while the Islanders have only six wins to show for.

Irrespective of the skewed nature of the series, India and Sri Lanka have a lot to play for in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. The visitors have three wins and as many losses, while Sri Lanka are languishing near the bottom with only one win from nine encounters.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Prediction: Who will win the "battle of the second strings" in Colombo?

When #TeamIndia went

Lights ⚡️

Camera 📸

Action 🎬



The excitement is building up ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka 👌 👌 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/fo1HrkTR8B — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2021

India have several opening options to choose from, but Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan should easily pip the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad to be the first-choice combination. Shaw and Dhawan were exceptional both individually and as a partnership in the Indian Premier League, and they will look to continue in the same vein.

India's middle order might feature a seasoned face or two in Manish Pandey and Hardik Pandya, but the rest of the lineup reeks of inexperience. Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson might be in a straight shootout for the wicket-keeper's slot, with Suryakumar Yadav expected to take up his rightful place at No. 3.

The Men in Blue have a plethora of slow-bowling options to choose from - mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, the tried-and-tested wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, all-rounders Krishnappa Gowtham and Krunal Pandya, and youngster Rahul Chahar. They can't go wrong with selection in this department, with all these bowlers having a lot going for them.

The pace attack looks a bit thin on paper. While Bhuvneshwar is the undoubted leader of the lineup, he has Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini for company. Chetan Sakariya is an exciting new addition to the side, with his left-arm variety giving him a significant edge when it comes to formulating key matchups.

Sri Lanka have recalled some familiar names for the India series. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who was recently in the news for an alleged breach of contract, is back in the mix, as is pacer Lahiru Kumara. Young batsman Avishka Fernando returns to the squad after recovering from an injury, with Dhananjaya de Silva serving as the vice-captain.

The Sri Lankan squad is an excellent blend of youth and experience, but whether they can gel well on the field remains to be seen. Shanaka has captained the side before, but he now has a lot on his plate against one of the best oppositions in world cricket.

Various experts and former players have already picked India to pull off another ODI series whitewash in Sri Lanka. The Lankan batting lineup is severely depleted, lending weight to such claims and casting doubt over the hosts' ability to weather the Indian storm.

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has an average first-innings score in excess of 300, with spin expected to play a big part in the ODI series. Sri Lanka have won each of their last five matches at the venue, but India are a completely different kettle of fish.

It's tough to pick against India for the series opener, even with the first-choice players absent. The immense depth of their squad, combined with Sri Lanka's torrid run against England being fresh in memory, points towards a one-sided ODI series.

Prediction: India to win the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka

Edited by Sai Krishna