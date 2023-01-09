India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to lock horns in the opening game of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday, January 10. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the encounter.

India recently beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in the three-match T20I series and should be pretty high on confidence. A number of their big stars, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, are also making their comebacks. Bumrah has returned to the squad after recovering from a back injury.

However, with Kohli back, the place where Suryakumar Yadav bats remains to be seen. Suryakumar was in phenomenal form in the T20Is after he became the leading run-scorer. Pacer Arshdeep Singh didn’t have a memorable ODI debut in New Zealand and he will want to make amends.

The focus will also be on Rohit Sharma, who will be making a comeback following an injury layoff. Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill were two of India’s standout batters in ODIs last year. The onus will also be on KL Rahul after he played some handy knocks in the Bangladesh ODIs.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will depend heavily on their skipper Dasun Shanaka to lead from the front. The spin trio of Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dunith Wellalage will have to play a big part. Kusal Mendis also needs to carry his form from the T20Is into the 50-over format.

India vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI

Date and Time: January 10, 2023, Tuesday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

India vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati has generally been good for batting. A fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around 26 degrees Celsius and will go down to around 17 degrees by the end of the game. The humidity will be in the 80s. There will also be a fair amount of dew.

India vs Sri Lanka Probable Playing XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

India have a power-packed team at their disposal for the ODI series. Moreover, at home, India have been a brute force in all three formats. The Men in Blue are the firm favorites to win the opening match of the series.

Prediction: India to win.

India vs Sri Lanka TV and Live Streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

