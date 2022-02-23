India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

India are set to host Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series starting on 24th February. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is set to host the first of the three clashes.

India head into this series having beaten T20I specialists West Indies comprehensively in a three-match T20I series. India got the better of the Caribbean team in all three encounters, completing a whitewash.

Newly appointed skipper Rohit Sharma has had a great start to his tenure as India’s all-format skipper. But scaling a competitive Sri Lankan outfit in the absence of the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Deepak Chahar will be no mean task. The Hitman has his task cut-out for himself as India look to add finishing touches to their squad for the T20I World Cup in Australia later this year.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, head into this series with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Aussies in the five-match T20I Series. Sri Lanka may not have got the result they wanted, but they played some serious and quality cricket down-under. Considering India’s history with leg spinners, Maheesh Theekshana will be an interesting prospect for Sri Lankan fans. Beating India despite missing some key players will not be an easy task, but Sri Lanka are a developing team and will have learnt their lessons back in Australia.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Match Details

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st of 3 T20Is.

Date: 24th February 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Pitch Report

The surface at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is a good cricketing surface. The track is expected to assist the batters, who can play their shots post a careful initial passage of play. The spinners need to provide their team with timely break-throughs. Teams will look to win the toss and chase on this surface as the dew-factor comes into consideration in the second half of the game.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Weather Report.

Partly cloudy skies are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 16 and 29 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected throughout the day.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka

Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction.

India are a quality side and are as good as unbeatable at home. India have quite a few match-winners in their ranks. India are the favorites to finish on top in this encounter. Sri Lanka will not be push-overs and will be expected to put-up a tough fight against a slightly depleted Indian playing XI.

India vs Sri Lanka TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rohit Sharma score a half-century in this contest? Yes No 2 votes so far