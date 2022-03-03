India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in the first game of the two-match Test series starting Friday, March 4. The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will host the contest.

Sri Lanka, led by Dimuth Karunaratne, are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table in the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC), having beaten West Indies 2-0 last year. But the odds are heavily stacked against them going into the series as they are yet to win a Test in India in 20 attempts.

Eight of their losses have been by a margin of an innings. Their spinners were excellent against the Caribbean team and will need to put on a similar showing if Sri Lanka wish to open their account in India. The likes of de Silva, Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews need to play their roles as well.

India, in the meantime, will want to start with a win as the game is former skipper Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match. The 33-year-old will be playing under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, who is set to make his Test captaincy debut. Back in January, the Delhi-born Kohli stepped down as India’s Test skipper.

Earlier, it was learned that the game will be played behind closed doors. But it was decided that a 50 percent crowd would be allowed at the venue. The hosts will also go through a transition period after they dropped veterans Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Wriddhiman Saha for the series.

India vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test

Date and Time: March 4, 2022; 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

India vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The venue in Mohali hasn’t hosted a Test match in the last five years. Ravindra Jadeja won the Player of the Match award for his four-wicket haul, which means that spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The track is also known for providing help to fast bowlers.

India vs Sri Lanka Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being. The playing conditions will be warm with temperatures around the 32-degree Celsius mark. Clouds will be there on Day three of the game, but the heavens may not open up.

India vs Sri Lanka Probable Playing XIs

India

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Jayant Yadav/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay

India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

India have been a dominant force over the last four years at so, especially in home conditions. Sri Lanka haven’t won a Test on Indian soil in 40 years and it will need a herculean effort from them to eke out a win. India are firm favorites to win the Test.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Telecast Details

TV – Star Sports Network

Live Streaming – Hotstar

Edited by Diptanil Roy

