India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 2nd Test: Day 1, 5 talking points

India cruised to 344/3 at stumps on day 1.

@imRohit_SN by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 03 Aug 2017, 17:47 IST

A 211 run association proved to be the major highlight of the day

India dominated a disgraceful Lankan outfit in a lopsided day of cricket at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Opting to bat first, India looked to dominate from the word go, and aided by unbeaten hundreds from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, ended the day on 344/3. Pujara was unbeaten on 128 while Rahane struck his sixth overseas hundred and remained not out at 103 runs.

Shikhar Dhawan, retained ahead of Abhinav Mukund, and Lokesh Rahul, back from injury, started the innings on a positive note before Dhawan fell to Dilruwan Perera. Rahul and Pujara carried on in the same vein and took India to lunch after which Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli fell in quick succession.

Then started a fabulous association between two players who are quickly filling in the void left by Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. Rahane was all class and sublime timing while Pujara stepped out and meted spinners with disdain.

The manner in which the duo rotated strike and handled the Lankan spinners deserve special mention. Given the domineering manner in which India started this Test, Sri Lanka have a mountainous task ahead of them.

Brief Scores: India 344/3 (Pujara 128, Rahane 103, Perera 1/68)

Take a glance at the talking points of the day from SSC, Colombo.

#5 Dhawan blasts before DRS sends him off

Chandimal got his first review as Test skipper spot on

Shikhar Dhawan started from where he left off at the Galle, thumping Herath over long-on off just the second over of the Test before cutting and pulling Pradeep for boundaries. It looked like Lanka were in for another Dhawan special given the impeccable timing of his shots.

He crashed five fours off Nuwan Pradeep, Lanka's best bowler at Galle, and looked in complete control of proceedings before he tried to sweep Dilruwan Perera off the first ball of his spell. The ball rapped him on the pads and a confident wicket-keeper forced Chandimal to go upstairs.

The review turned out to be a master stroke as Dhawan walked back for a 37 ball 35.