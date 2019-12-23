India vs Sri Lanka 2019-20 | Jasprit Bumrah & Shikhar Dhawan set to return; Mohammad Shami, Rohit Sharma to be rested

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to make a comeback after injury in the T20I and ODI squads against Sri Lanka and Australia respectively. Vice-captain of the side, Rohit Sharma, however, is expected to be given rest for the T20Is against Sri Lanka.

The selection panel led by MSK Prasad will pick the two squads for three T20Is against Sri Lanka and as many ODIs versus Australia. Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan is also expected to make a return to the limited-over squads' after undergoing knee surgery last month. Reports of Mohammad Shami being rested is also doing the rounds, considering his workload in all three formats of the game.

Shikhar Dhawan

Bumrah, who was ruled out due to a lower-back stress fracture, came back to India's net sessions and bowled at Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of the second ODI against West Indies in Vizag. A selector told PTI:

“The team for both series will be picked on Monday afternoon in Delhi. The selectors will pick teams for both series. In all likelihood, this will be the last selection meeting chaired by MSK Prasad.”

India are scheduled to take on Sri Lanka at home in three T20Is from January 5 followed by a three-match ODI series against the touring Australian side from January 14.