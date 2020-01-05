India vs Sri Lanka 2020, 1st T20I match prediction: Who will win today's match?

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

Lasith Malinga will be the key to Sri Lanka's success

The Indian cricket team will kick off the new decade with a three-match T20I series against their Asian rivals Sri Lanka. Both the teams have won the T20 World Cup once each, indicating their rich history in the format.

The first T20I of this series will take place tonight at the Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

The head-to-head record between India and Sri Lanka is far from even. India have always had an upper hand against Sri Lanka, having won seven out of the eight bilateral T20I series played between the two teams. The Lankan Lions have been a shadow of their former selves after the retirement of their elite players, and that has reflected in their results.

The new and young players have the caliber to play good cricket, but their inexperience has cost them several matches. It is noteworthy to mention that a few members of the current Sri Lankan T20 squad have never played a match in Indian conditions.

Angelo Mathews will make his return to T20Is

The pitch in Guwahati is known for favoring the batsmen, and so the young Sri Lankan bowling attack may face it difficult to keep the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant quiet. Lasith Malinga will likely stand as the major threat for the Indian batsmen, but even he is not the force that he once used to be.

As for the Sri Lankan batting department, the trio of Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews and Bhanuka Rajapaksa have the ability to wreak havoc anywhere. However, with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja present in India's bowling attack, they may find it hard to score runs at a quick rate.

Jasprit Bumrah will play his first T20I in 10 months

If the Sri Lankan players perform to the absolute best of their ability tonight, it is possible that they can give the inaugural T20 world champions a run for their money. But we can expect Kohli's men to still come out on top and take a 1-0 lead.

Predicted winners of the first match of India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2020 - India