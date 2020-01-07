India vs Sri Lanka 2020, 2nd T20I, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Vinay Chhabaria

Jan 07, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah can prove to be the match-winner for India

After the first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka was called off on Sunday, the Asian rivals will meet each other in the second game of the series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore today. The pitch at this venue has always supported the batsmen, thus the fans can expect this game to be a high-scoring encounter.

The Holkar Stadium has hosted only one T20 international thus far and that game featured a battle between India and Sri Lanka as well. Rohit Sharma, who is not a part of the Indian T20I squad for this series, had scored a century in that match and guided the home team to a total of 260/5 in 20 overs. KL Rahul had also played a valuable knock of 89 runs.

In reply, Kusal Perera led the Sri Lankan fightback with an innings of 77 runs. However, the duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav dismantled Sri Lanka to seal the deal for the Indian team.

Kusal Perera will be the player to watch out for

Looking at India's current form in the shortest format of the game, the fans can expect the Islanders to give India a run for their money. However, given how dominant India have been at the Holkar Stadium, one can easily pick them to emerge as the winners tonight.

With the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah in the mix, the Sri Lankan stars will have to put in a special effort to gain a lead in this series. However, their inexperienced bowlers might not be able to keep the Indian batsmen down and hence, India should win this battle.

Shikhar Dhawan will make his return from injury

A special inning from Kusal Perera or a bowling masterclass from Lasith Malinga could help Sri Lanka defy the odds tonight, but the chances of that happening are negligible.

Predicted winners of the second match of India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2020 - India