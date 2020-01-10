India vs Sri Lanka 2020: Men In Blue thrash hapless visitors in 3rd T20I to clinch series

Shashwat.Kumar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST

Dhawan and Rahul laid the platform for a commanding victory

India convincingly swatted aside Sri Lanka’s challenge at Pune to emerge victorious by 78 runs in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series. In the process, the hosts ensured a 2-0 series triumph against their neighbours.

The Islanders looked bereft of ideas for the majority of the encounter as they often floundered when the going got tough. After being set 202 for a series-equalling win, they unravelled rather spectacularly when they lost four wickets in the Powerplay.

Although Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva restored a bit of pride in the overs that followed, the visitors never looked capable of mounting a substantial chase.

For the hosts, Navdeep Saini scalped three wickets while Shardul Thakur and Washington returned with two wickets apiece.

Earlier, after being put into bat, the Indians made merry on a placid track as the likes of KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan laid into the Islanders’ tepid bowling attack.

The pair was ably supported by Manish Pandey and Shardul lower down the order as the hosts managed to breach the 200-run mark for the second consecutive time, batting first.

For Sri Lanka, their wrist-spinners, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanindu Hasaranga shone with the ball, even as the others were taken apart methodically.

India’s next assignment sees the Men In Blue locking horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series with the first contest slated to be played out at the Wankhede Stadium on the 14th of January, 2020.