India vs Sri Lanka 2020: Virat Kohli on the verge of achieving unique milestone as Indian captain

Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020

New day, new record for India's run-machine

Indian captain Virat Kohli is closing in on another special milestone. Kohli has amassed 10999 international runs as captain and is expected to reach the 11000-run mark when India lock horns with Sri Lanka in the final game of their ongoing three-match T20I series.

Kohli needs just one run to take his tally to 11000 runs as skipper of Team India and when he achieves the feat, he will become just the sixth international captain to reach that mark, joining Stephen Fleming, MS Dhoni, Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith, and Allan Border.

This will be the latest in a series of milestones ticked off by the Indian skipper. In the second T20I, Kohli overtook teammate Rohit Sharma to become the leading run-scorer in T20 internationals. The 31-year-old has amassed 2663 runs in the shortest format of the game at an average of 53.26.

He also became the fastest captain to notch up 1000 runs in T20Is, achieving the feat in just 30 innings and joining an elite list consisting of William Porterfield, Dhoni, Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis, and Eoin Morgan.

Kohli will now look to lead India to yet another series victory when they square off against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Friday.

After the first game was washed out, India cruised to a seven-wicket win in the second T20I, with the skipper registering a quickfire 30.