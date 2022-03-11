India vs Sri Lanka 2022: 3 key player battles that could define 2nd Test

The India vs Sri Lanka cavalcade is now in its final destination. The second Test of the series will take place in Bengaluru and will be played under lights. Having dominated Sri Lanka in the T20Is and the first Test, Rohit Sharma and team are overwhelming favorites going into this match as well, but Sri Lanka will want to believe that they too can ruffle a few feathers.

It will not be an easy proposition for Sri Lanka. For starters, Lahiru Kumara limped off in the first Test match and now Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the second Test. The focus will be on Suranga Lakmal - who will be playing his final Test - to carry the attack.

We take a look at the key player battles that could define the 2nd India vs Sri Lanka Test match:

3.) Suranga Lakmal vs Rohit Sharma

Suranga Lakmal will be playing his final Test

Suranga Lakmal will feature in his final Test match in Bengaluru. He looked good in patches in the first Test in Mohali, and now when conditions are far more favorable, Lakmal needs to take the lead.

In the two day-night Tests that Sri Lanka have played, Lakmal has an impressive average of 19.13. He played a significant role in winning both matches. Hence, he will have to stamp his authority early in the match and look to remove Rohit Sharma.

The Indian captain looked solid in the first match and started off with positive intent. However, the pink ball tends to do much more than the red ball and this is where Rohit needs to be cautious.

2.) Jasprit Bumrah vs Dimuth Karunaratne

Jasprit Bumrah was superb in the 1st Test

The first Test was a rare occasion when the Sri Lankan-captain failed in both innings. When he strides out to open the innings in the second Test, he will have to apply himself if Sri Lanka have to register big totals in the second Test. Thitors failed to cross 200 on both occasions in the first Test and they are hugely dependent on Karunaratne.

However, it will not be an easy proposition against the Indian pacers as well as spinners. Jasprit Bumrah will challenge him. The Indian seamer was superb in the first Test match without much success.

The pitch and conditions in Bengaluru have generally benefited good quality pacers and with the pink ball, batters need to be watchful.

1.) Lasith Embuldeniya vs Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli needs to be wary in the 2nd Test

Virat Kohli's long wait for his 71st century continues, but what should give him confidence is the fact that his last century came in the 2019 India-Bangladesh pink-ball Test.

He looked solid and very composed in the first Test, but was castled with a beautiful delivery from Lasith Embuldeniya. The ball pitched on middle and off and spun to kiss the off stump.

Kohli has generally been struggling against the spinners and if the Bengaluru pitch offers bounce, Embuldeniya could be a handful for the Indian batters. Virat Kohli would really want to get to his 71st century in Bengaluru, but has to be careful against the left-arm spinner.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava