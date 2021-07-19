India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Prediction: Who will win today's match?

After coasting to a seven-wicket win in the opening game, India will look to put the three-match series against Sri Lanka beyond doubt at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, July 20.

In the absence of six first-choice players, Sri Lanka exceeded expectations but fell comfortably short of seriously challenging India. The hosts elected to bat after winning the toss and had their moments in the powerplay, but 262 was all they could manage as the batsmen struggled to convert their starts into big scores.

In an encouraging sign for Sri Lanka, almost every player contributed in one of the two departments, giving their fans hope of a competitive series. Captain Dasun Shanaka might not need to make too many changes to the playing XI, but a more sincere approach will be the need of the hour.

India, on the other hand, saw several fringe players and uncapped newbies make an impression in the first ODI. Shikhar Dhawan had a superb start to life as India's ODI captain and will be confident of his team's ability to drill the final nail in Sri Lanka's coffin on Tuesday.

The Men in Blue will want to put the series to bed in the second ODI as that will allow them to try out a few new players in a potential dead rubber. With both teams having a lot at stake, an enticing encounter beckons in Colombo.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Prediction: Can the hosts spring a surprise in Colombo?

Chahal TV returns - Ishan Kishan reveals the secret behind his first ball SIX and more 👌 👌



Some fun & cricket talks as @yuzi_chahal chats up with ODI debutant @ishankishan51 😎😎 - by @ameyatilak & @28anand



Full video 🎥 👇 #TeamIndia #SLvIND https://t.co/BWQJMur8zx pic.twitter.com/HtFGNyoHeI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2021

Sri Lanka's batsmen didn't seem to be out of their depth in the first ODI. Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Chamika Karunaratne and Charith Asalanka all got to spend some time in the middle - something of vital importance after the horrors of the England tour.

But tellingly, no Sri Lankan batsman made a fifty. In fact, the 262-total the hosts managed was their highest-ever ODI score in which no batsman reached the 50-run mark. Sri Lanka will be aware of this statistic and they will need to ensure that the same mistakes aren't repeated.

The bowling left a lot to be desired. Dushmantha Chameera and Isuru Udana were wayward with the new ball, giving Prithvi Shaw width to feast on. Although the former had his moments and bowled with aggression, Sri Lanka need far more penetration in the opening powerplay. The spinners have to be more consistent as well, especially when the Indian batsmen go on the offensive.

India have only two issues to address - the No. 4 slot currently occupied by Manish Pandey and the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. While India's lead spearhead was the worst bowler on display during the series opener despite a promising first spell, Pandey's struggles in the middle overs stuck out like a sore thumb amidst the carnage.

Sanju Samson, who would've probably played the first ODI if not for a knee injury, has now recovered and is available for selection. It will be harsh if India decide to drop Pandey after just one poor performance (in which he scored 26), but they might decide to use this opportunity to test the in-form Samson out. Even otherwise, Suryakumar Yadav might be promoted after a fluent innings on debut.

India seem to have all bases covered. And while Sri Lanka proved they can't be underestimated, Shikhar Dhawan's men should be able to comfortably win the second ODI.

Prediction: India to win

Edited by Sai Krishna