India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Having clinched the first ODI by 67 runs, Team India will be looking to seal the three-match series when they take on Sri Lanka in the second one-dayer at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, June 12. The Men in Blue were wonderful with the willow in Guwahati, notching up a mammoth 373/7 after being asked to bat.

Virat Kohli smashed his 45th one-day ton and second in consecutive matches in the 50-over format. He looked in complete control, much like Kohli of old times. Skipper Rohit Sharma also impressed with 83 off 67, while Shubman Gill repaid the faith shown in him ahead of Ishan Kishan, contributing 70 off 60.

Despite the comfortable victory margin in the first one-dayer, India’s bowling remains a worry. They had Sri Lanka eight down for 206, but could not pick up any other wickets as the ninth-wicket pair added 100*. The Men in Blue’s death overs bowling is a massive concern and Dasun Shanaka exposed it again with a magnificent hundred.

Today's IND vs SL toss result

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Dasun Shanaka said:

“Looks a very good wicket to bat. Looking at the venue stats, it’s the suggestion. We'll go with it.”

For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madhushanka and Pathum Nissanka are out with injuries; Nuwanidu Fernando and Lahiru Kumara come in. For India, Kuldeep Yadav replaces Yuzvendra Chahal, who hurt himself while diving in the last game.

IND vs SL - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Today's IND vs SL pitch report

According to Deep Dasgupta and Russel Arnold, one of the features of this venue is the lightning quick outfield. It’s a hard ground to defend. Batters will love it. The pitch is hard, very good covering of grass and it's very difficult to see there being sideways movement. The spinners will have to vary their pace and so will the faster bowlers.

Today's IND vs SL match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Mendis (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama.

IND vs SL - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, KN Ananthapadmanabhan

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

