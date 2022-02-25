India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Prediction: Who will win today's match?

India needed contributions from only three batters to hammer Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the opening T20I of the three-match series on Thursday in Lucknow. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer pulverized the visiting bowlers to amass 199, a score Sri Lanka were never going to get close to.

It was a refreshing change for India, who needed their middle order to bail them out a few times in the preceding white-ball assignment against the West Indies. Kishan's return to form and Iyer's attacking strokeplay at the death, both aided by some poor bowling and fielding, helped the Men in Blue move closer towards ironing out the concerns in their team in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, an inexperienced Sri Lankan batting lineup let themselves down. They lost a clump of wickets in the powerplay, and even the only batter to show fight - Charith Asalanka - just couldn't put his foot on the pedal. With some experience on the bench, the visitors might look to make a few changes to salvage the series.

Names like Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa won't be seen in action during the series, making Dasun Shanaka's task of halting India's 10-match T20I winning streak even tougher.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Middle-order opportunities in focus for Men in Blue

Australia v India - T20 Game 3

India skipper Rohit Sharma has already talked up Sanju Samson's T20I game and how it could translate into match-winning performances on the pacy pitches in Australia, where the T20 World Cup will be held. Giving the 27-year-old a real run out in the middle might be one of the team's priorities in the second T20I.

Ruturaj Gaikwad might reclaim his place in the side if he is fit, having initially been in India's plans for the opening game. Ravindra Jadeja, who returned to the side from injury and batted as high as No. 4 for the first time in over a decade, could be promoted up the order more frequently, according to Rohit.

Meanwhile, the youngsters at the top of Sri Lanka's batting order need to deliver in Dharamsala. Pathum Nissanka was unfortunately dismissed for a first-ball duck by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and the young right-hander will be one of the key players alongside Asalanka. With India's bowling attack firing on all cylinders, it will be a massive challenge for the visitors to string together a meaningful display in the absence of their premier spinners.

While Sri Lanka still have a few matchwinners in their squad, India's momentum isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Rohit's men should be able to seal the series and record their 11th consecutive T20I win in the process.

Prediction: India to win the second T20I vs Sri Lanka

Edited by Sai Krishna

