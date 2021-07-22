India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Prediction: Who will win today's match?

After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, India will look to experiment in the final ODI against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, July 23.

Despite the match appearing to be dead rubber, both teams have a lot to play for because of the presence of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. While India are placed fourth in the table with five wins from eight games and have already qualified for the World Cup by virtue of being the hosts, Sri Lanka are 12th with only one win from 11 matches.

After cruising to a seven-wicket win in the series opener, India had to work hard in the second ODI. A heroic innings from No. 8 Deepak Chahar helped the Men in Blue seal the series, but Sri Lanka will take heart from their performance. The hosts were in control of the contest for the most part and will look to build on their ever-improving displays.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Prediction: Can the hosts salvage some pride in Colombo?

Several questions are yet to be answered by both India and Sri Lanka ahead of the third ODI.

Who will step up and take responsibility for Sri Lanka? After none of the batsmen reached fifty in the first ODI, Avishka Fernando and Charith Asalanka appeared to put the team on their shoulders, but were found guilty of throwing their wicket away again. Even senior batsmen like Dhananjaya de Silva and Dasun Shanaka have come under a lot of criticism in the recent past for not valuing their wickets enough.

In the bowling department, Dushmantha Chameera has been one of the standouts, having bowled with great aggression and pace. He has hurried the Indian batsmen and constantly asked questions of them, even if the wickets column doesn't reflect how well he has bowled. Wanindu Hasaranga has been exceptional as well.

For India, it's a question of sticking to their plans. As captain Shikhar Dhawan mentioned in the post-match presentation after the second ODI, every match presents this young team with many learning opportunities. And they certainly have some learning to do.

Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan gave fans a clear glimpse of their intentions in the first ODI, but their uber-attacking approach let them down in the next game. They will look to strike the right balance between caution and aggression, while the middle-order batsmen - Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey and Hardik Pandya - will look to head into the T20I series on a high.

Will India name Sanju Samson in the playing XI for the third ODI? There really isn't anyone the visitors can drop to bring the young wicket-keeper in. While Pandey, Suryakumar and Kishan have all scored runs this series, Hardik is an indispensable part of the squad. It remains to be seen what India will do about Samson.

Either Navdeep Saini or Chetan Sakariya could be in contention for a spot. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled superbly in the second ODI, but his pace wasn't quite there and he might need a rest. Even Deepak Chahar could be given a breather ahead of the T20I series, in which he is expected to play a massive role.

Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar might have to wait for the shortest format to show what they're made of, but India could still spring a surprise by fielding one of the two spinners. Irrespective of whether they decide to rotate, the Men in Blue have a stacked team that will now be wary of the dangers Sri Lanka possess.

Despite their failures in the last game, players like Shaw, Kishan and Hardik are in good nick. With most of the first-choice players having proved their worth and the backups eager to make a mark, India are the favorites for the third ODI. A series whitewash could be on the cards in Colombo.

Prediction: India to win the third ODI against Sri Lanka

