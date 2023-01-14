India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to lock horns in the third and final game of their three-match ODI series on Sunday, January 15. The Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will host the encounter.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, have been pretty clinical in the ODI series thus far. After winning the opening match by 91 runs, the Men in Blue recorded a four-wicket win in the second match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The hosts had to fight a wee bit, but came up trumps in the end.

After electing to bat first, Sri Lanka found themselves in a healthy position at 102/1 in 16.5 overs. However, after Kuldeep Yadav got rid of Kusal Mendis for a run-a-ball 34, the Sri Lankan innings lost momentum and they were bowled out for 215 in 39.4 overs.

Nuwanidu Fernando had a memorable ODI debut as he scored 50 off 63 with six fours. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were the pick of the bowlers for the home team as they picked up three wickets apiece. Fast bowler Umran Malik chipped in with two wickets.

Chasing a modest total of 216, India were reduced to 86/4 in 14.2 overs. However, a 74-run stand between KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya steadied the ship for India. Rahul stayed unbeaten on 64 off 103 as the Men in Blue chased the target down with 40 balls to spare.

India vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI.

Date and Time: January 15, 2022, Sunday, 01:30 pm IST.

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

India vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch in Trivandrum has been a sporting one and a fairly high-scoring game seems to be in store. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the preferred option for teams.

India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant on Sunday with temperatures around the 31-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain as of now.

India vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka

Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

India have clearly looked the better of the two teams in the ODI series. Their bowling has been excellent, while they have received contributions from most of their batters across the first two matches.

India are firm favorites to win the game and take the series 3-0.

Prediction: India to win.

India vs Sri Lanka TV and Live Streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Hotstar.

