India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Yet another white-ball series is in the bag, but India will have a lot to play for when they take on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I in Dharamsala on Sunday, February 27.

After being comprehensively outplayed in the opening game of the three-match series, the visitors showed what they're capable of yesterday. Some stunning hitting at the death, coupled with fiery spells in the powerplay, helped Sri Lanka pose a serious challenge to India, one that the hosts eventually overcame with ease.

But the Men in Blue will know that the Lankans are no pushovers even without names like Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. As they build towards this year's T20 World Cup in Australia, India will have an eye on trying out a few new players in the dead rubber.

Although Mayank Agarwal is the only batting backup on the bench and might be forced into the playing XI owing to Ishan Kishan's concussion scare, there are several bowlers on the bench who are waiting for their chance. The likes of Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi might be in the mix on Sunday.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Win streak record on the line for Men in Blue

India's win in the previous game was their 11th on the trot in the T20I format. They are only one victory short of the record currently jointly held by Afghanistan and Romania, and a series whitewash against Sri Lanka would ensure Rohit Sharma's men make history.

India can afford to field a new-look bowling attack and as mentioned earlier, Siraj, Avesh and Bishnoi could be in the reckoning. Under Rohit and Rahul Dravid, the team hasn't been shy about experimenting in matches of less consequence. Kishan was reportedly discharged from the hospital, but without a break between the second and third T20Is, India might play it safe with the opening batter.

So Samson could take the gloves, fresh off a positive contribution in the second T20I. He, along with middle-order partners like Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer and Deepak Hooda, will be in the spotlight on Sunday. While Shreyas will want to notch up a third successive fifty, Hooda and Venkatesh can showcase their finishing prowess once again.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka need their batting lineup to deliver in unison. Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka are the only three batters to have played knocks of any substance in the T20I series so far, and consistency is something that is paramount against a relentless Indian bowling attack.

Dinesh Chandimal must contribute with some big hits in the middle overs, while Danushka Gunathilaka needs to convert the starts he may get into big scores. The visitors might be coerced into making a few changes for the game as well, with Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjaya de Silva on the bench.

Overall, while India are expected to rest and rotate, they seem too well-oiled an outfit for Sri Lanka, who are still finding their feet. The Men in Blue should be able to blank their opponents in the T20I series.

Prediction: India to win the third T20I against Sri Lanka

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will India record their 12th T20I win on the trot? Yes No 7 votes so far