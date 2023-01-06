India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to lock horns in the third and final match of the three-match T20I series on Saturday, January 7. The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host the encounter.

India, captained by Hardik Pandya, won their first game in Mumbai by two runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It also happened to be India’s 11th win over Sri Lanka in T20Is at home. However, Sri Lanka drew level in the series by winning the second match by 16 runs at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

After being put in to bat first, Sri Lanka racked up a massive score of 206 for the loss of six wickets. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis laid the platform with an 80-run stand off 8.2 overs. Mendis was at his very best as he scored 52 runs off 31 balls before Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed him.

Thereafter, Charith Asalanka threw his bat around to score 37 runs off 19 balls with four fours. But it was Dasun Shanaka who gave the innings a finishing kick with an unbeaten 22-ball 56. In reply, India found themselves in all sorts of trouble after being reduced to 57 for five in 9.1 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel scored half-centuries, but their efforts only took India to 190. Shivam Mavi showed his prowess with the bat after scoring 26 runs off 15 balls with two fours and as many sixes. Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha and Shanaka picked up two wickets apiece for the visitors.

India vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: January 7, 2022, Saturday, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

India vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch in Rajkot is expected to be an excellent one for batting. Dew is likely to play a part and hence, chasing should be the way forward for teams. Spinners may find it tough to operate on the surface.

India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain and playing conditions will be fairly pleasant. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-30s.

India vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

India

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

The first two matches ended in favor of the team batting first. However, it was seen that both times, the chasing team had a realistic chance for a significant amount of their run-chase. The chasing team should be able to win the deciding game of the series.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

India vs Sri Lanka TV and Live Streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Poll : Will Suryakumar Yadav score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes