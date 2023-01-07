India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

With the three-match series tied at 1-1, India and Sri Lanka will have everything to play for when they meet in the decider at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7. Neither side was at their best in the first T20I in Mumbai, but the Men in Blue managed to sneak home by two runs.

In Pune, though, the hosts came up with an extremely erratic effort to concede the second T20I by 16 runs. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh’s shocking no-ball woes raised plenty of questions over India’s rest policy. Hardik Pandya’s captaincy also came under the scanner as he gave the 20th over to a rookie in Shivam Mavi.

Team India’s batting effort was equally disastrous. There was some shabby stroke-making as the Men in Blue lost half their side for 57, chasing 207. Axar Patel, in the company of Suryakumar Yadav, led a terrific counter-attack. However, Sri Lanka held their composure to register a series-leveling win.

Today's IND vs SL toss result

India have won the toss and opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Hardik Pandya said:

“Looks like a good track. The last time we played here, the ball did a bit. We might get more swing in the night.”

BCCI @BCCI



We go in with an unchanged Playing XI.



Live - #INDvSL

@mastercardindia #TeamIndia have won the toss and elect to bat first in the third and final T20I.We go in with an unchanged Playing XI.Live - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-3R… #TeamIndia have won the toss and elect to bat first in the third and final T20I.We go in with an unchanged Playing XI. Live - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-3R… #INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/SDfhNlastc

India are going in with an unchanged playing XI. Sri Lanka have made one change - Avishka Fernando replaces Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

IND vs SL - Today's match playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

Today's IND vs SL pitch report

According to Deep Dasgupta and Kumar Sangakkara, there is a tinge of grass, more to allow the ball to come on and there is a little bit of tackiness to it. The ball might not come on as it did in Wankhede or Pune; it's not meant for high scoring and not much bounce as well. The dew hasn't played its part but you still want to chase on this surface.

Today's IND vs SL match players list

India squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel.

BCCI @BCCI 🏾 #INDvSL A warm and traditional welcome in Rajkot as #TeamIndia arrive for the third and final T20I, which will take place tomorrow! A warm and traditional welcome in Rajkot as #TeamIndia arrive for the third and final T20I, which will take place tomorrow! 💪🏾 #INDvSL https://t.co/6Z7IOGO0BS

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Mendis (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Nuwan Thushara, Sadeera Samarawickrama.

IND vs SL - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes