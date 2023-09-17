India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Full list of award winners, Player of the tournament, scorecard & records

India beat Sri Lanka by ten wickets in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday. Mohammed Siraj bowled a magnificent spell of 6-21 to help India bowl Sri Lanka out for just 50. Jasprit Bumrah bagged the first wicket of Sri Lanka's innings, while Hardik Pandya dismissed three batters.

Chasing a paltry 51 for victory, Ishan Kishan (23*) and Shubman Gill (27*) helped the visitors win by ten wickets in 6.1 overs. The two batters combined for nine fours in their unbeaten partnership, with Gill hitting six of them.

Now that the Asia Cup 2023 is in the history books, here's a look at the summary, award winners, scorecard and top stats from the game.

Full list of award winners in India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final

Mohammed Siraj unsurprisingly won the Man of the Match award for his dream spell of 6-21.

Siraj bowled seven overs at an economy rate of three runs per over. His six victims were Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarwickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananajaya de Silva and Dasun Shanaka.

Kuldeep Yadav won the Player of the Tournament award. The left-arm wrist spinner picked up nine wickets. He took a match-winning five-wicket haul against Pakistan, followed by a four-wicket haul against Sri Lanka to help India win two games in the Super Fours.

Here's the full list of award winners:

Man of the Match: Mohammed Siraj (6-21)

Player of the Tournament: Kuldeep Yadav (9 wickets)

Best Catch Award: Ravindra Jadeja (to dismiss Pathum Nissanka).

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Final Match Scorecard

Kusal Mendis and Dushan Hemantha were the only two Sri Lankan batters to touch double digits in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Mendis top-scored with a 34-ball 17, scoring one-third of Sri Lanka's runs. Mohammed Siraj took six wickets, Hardik Pandya took three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah was the first bowler to take a wicket for India.

Shubman Gill remained not out on 27 off 19, hitting six fours. Ishan Kishan supported him with an unbeaten 18-ball 23, consisting of three boundaries. None of the Sri Lankan bowlers took a wicket in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Top records and stats from India vs Sri Lanka game

A lot of records were shattered during the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka. Mohammed Siraj and the rest of the Indian players set some seemingly unbreakable records today.

Here's a list of some of the top stats and records from today's Asia Cup 2023 Final match:

India registered their biggest win in terms of deliveries left in ODI cricket. India beat Sri Lanka by ten wickets with 263 balls remaining, breaking their previous record of 231 balls remaining against Kenya in 2001. Rohit Sharma became the first Indian captain to win three ODIs by ten wickets. Under his captaincy, India beat England by ten wickets in 2022 and Nepal by ten wickets in Asia Cup 2023. Mohammed Siraj became the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in an over in ODIs. He dismissed Nissanka, Samarawickrama, Asalanka and de Silva in the fourth over of the game. Siraj's 6-21 are the best figures by any bowler in ODIs against Sri Lanka. Waqar Younis previously held the record for his 6-26 in 1990. India bowled Sri Lanka out in just 15.2 overs. It's a record for the fewest overs taken by India to bowl out an opponent in ODIs. In 2014, India had bowled Bangladesh out in 17.4 overs. Sri Lanka got all out for 50, which is the lowest total by a team against India in international cricket. In 2014, Bangladesh were all out for 58 in a bilateral series game.