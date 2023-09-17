India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

India will take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Final today at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The defending champions of Asia Cup's ODI format will take on the reigning champions of the tournament's T20I format.

Both India and Sri Lanka recorded two victories each in the Super Fours to confirm their place in the final. India started the round with a 228-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan, followed by a 41-run victory against Sri Lanka. Bangladesh beat India by six runs in a dead rubber on Friday evening.

On the other side, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh and Pakistan to seal their place in the Top 2 of the Super Fours points table. The islanders beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in their first game. India beat them by 41 runs next, and in the do-or-die match against Pakistan, Sri Lanka recorded a two-wicket win on the last ball via D/L method.

The Super Fours clash between India and Sri Lanka was an intense affair. R Premadasa Stadium played host to that match as well, where the Sri Lankan spinners troubled the Indian batters a lot. Rohit Sharma's half-century guided India to a 213-run total.

In reply, Sri Lanka lost wickets regularly. Despite forties from Dunith Wellalage and Dhananjaya de Silva, the islanders were bundled out for 172 runs. Kuldeep Yadav picked up a four-wicket haul for India.

Before the Asia Cup 2023 Final, here's a look at a few crucial things fans should know.

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final Match Details:

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final

Date and Time: September 17, 2023, Friday, 3 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

India vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch in Colombo has been good for batters and spinners. In the previous match on this ground, Bangladesh scored 265 runs and bowled India out for 259. Teams batting first have won four out of the five Super Fours round matches hosted in this venue.

Since there will be pressure of the final as well, the team winning the toss could look to bat first and post a big score on the board.

India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

A thundershower is likely to interrupt the Asia Cup 2023 Final in Colombo. Rain is expected during the afternoon and evening. The skies will be partly cloudy during the night. There is a reserve day available for this match.

India vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

India

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarwickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan and Matheesha Pathirana.

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final Match Prediction

India will start as the favorites to win this match. The Men in Blue boast quality players from top to bottom. Washington Sundar has been flown in as Axar Patel's injury replacement after the left-arm spinner sustained an injury during the game against Bangladesh. Also, India defeated Sri Lanka in their previous game during the Super Fours round.

Sri Lanka will be without the services of their off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana for this big game. Meanwhile, India will bring back their star players Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj, who were rested for the last match against Bangladesh.

Prediction: India to beat Sri Lanka and win Asia Cup 2023.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).