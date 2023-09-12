India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, pitch history and ODI records

Just a few hours after their clash against Pakistan, Team India will face Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. It will be the second Super Fours fixture in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 for both teams.

The stadium hosted the match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, with the fixture then spilling to the reserve day on Monday due to continuous rain.

Rain can be expected to interrupt today's fixture between India and Sri Lanka as well.

However, before the action gets underway, here's a look at the pitch history of the stadium in Colombo.

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo ODI records & stats

A view across R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo [Getty Images]

The stadium in the capital is one of the oldest and biggest cricket grounds in Sri Lanka. Situated on the eastern banks of the country, the ground offers enough help for the slower bowlers, with batters needing to settle themselves in before shifting gears.

Teams batting first have won the majority of the ODIs at the venue, winning 78 times as compared to the 55 wins recorded by the teams batting second. Hence, the captain winning the toss may look to bat first, post big runs on the board, and put the opposition under pressure.

Here are some other vital stats you need to know from previous ODIs hosted by Colombo:

Matches played: 143

Matches won by teams batting first: 78

Matches won by teams batting second: 55

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 8

Highest individual score: 169 - Kumar Sangakkara (SL) vs. South Africa, 2013

Best bowling figures: 6/20 - Angelo Mathews (SL) vs. India, 2009

Highest team total: 375/5 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2017

Lowest team total: 86 - Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka, 2002

Highest successful run-chase: 292/4 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2022

Average first innings score: 226

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo pitch report

View at R Premadasa Stadium under the lights [Getty Images]

Traditionally, the ground has seen spinners dominate proceedings. However, with consistent rain hovering around in the ongoing monsoon days, pacers are likely to cause trouble to the batters, especially under the lights.

As we saw in the previous game between India and Pakistan, the Indian bowlers thrived under the floodlights in Colombo, bundling out the Men in Green for only 128 runs.

The pitch report for the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcasted live a few minutes before the captains come out for the toss.

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, last ODI match

India beat Pakistan by 228 runs in Colombo on Monday [ACC]

India thumped arch-rivals Pakistan by 228 runs in the last ODI hosted by the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

Twin centuries from Virat Kohli (122*) and KL Rahul (111*) helped India post a gigantic total of 356/2 in their allotted 50 overs.

In reply, the Indian bowlers wreaked havoc as Kuldeep Yadav registered a fantastic five-wicket haul (5/25) to skittle Pakistan for a mere 128 in 32 overs. It was a complete and ruthless performance from Team India.

Brief Scores: India 356/2 (Virat Kohli 122, Shadab Khan 1/71) beat Pakistan 128/10 (Fakhar Zaman 27, Kuldeep Yadav 5/25) by 228 runs.