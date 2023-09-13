India vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Asia Cup 2023: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Super Fours, Match 4

India have booked their place in the Asia Cup 2023 final after beating a valiant Sri Lanka by 41 runs in their Super Fours fixture in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12. The Men in Blue had to fight off an all-round effort from Dunith Wellalage as the match went right down to the wire.

The young left-arm spinner picked up five wickets as India were bowled out for just 213. The pitch did get a bit easier to bat on, but the quality of bowlers that the Men in Blue had, made the difference as they kept on chipping away with wickets at regular intervals.

Sri Lanka ended up being bowled out for 172 and now will have to face Pakistan in a virtual semifinal to decide who meets India in the summit clash. On that note, let's take a look at three moments that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Rohit Sharma goes past 10,000 ODI runs with a six

Rohit Sharma became the second-fastest batter to go past the 10,000 ODI run-mark as he got to the feat in his 241st innings on Tuesday. The way he got to the milestone summed up just how sensational he has been over the years, especially after becoming a full-time opener in 2013.

Rohit smashed a good length delivery from Kasun Rajitha with a straight bat down the ground and also held the pose which showed just how well he timed the ball. He scored a fine half-century, which was also his third in a row this Asia Cup.

#2 Dunith Wellalage wreaks havoc from the get-go

It was going all smooth for India when they were 80 runs for the loss of no wickets after 11 overs. However, Dunith Wellalage produced arguably the best performance of his career so far, picking up five wickets against the run of play.

Wellalage removed Shubman Gill on his very first ball with a delivery that would be a dream for any left-arm spinner. The ball pitched on the middle stump line and just straightened enough to beat the drive from Gill and hit his off-stump.

The youngster added the big wickets of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul as well as Hardik Pandya to his kitty to make a statement that he is surely one to watch out for in the next decade.

#1 The Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma bromance

Team India's spirited comeback in the second innings was a lot down to how aggressive they were in their body language on the field. While Virat Kohli was fired up as always, the desperation to win also seemed to bring the best out of Rohit Sharma.

The Indian captain took a good low catch in the first slip to dismiss Dasun Shanaka off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling. The elation among the fielders was understandable given how big a wicket it was.

But what made the fans emotional was the way Kohli hugged Rohit after the latter took the catch. The video and photos of the hug have become viral on social media and fans believe the Men in Blue are united and capable of going all the way.

You can watch the full highlights of the match here.