India vs Sri Lanka T20Is: How Rohit Sharma's absence is a blessing in disguise for the Indian team

Sai Siddhharth Published Jan 04, 2020

Rohit Sharma has been rested for the T20 series against Sri Lanka.

India will take on Sri Lanka in a three match T20I series to kick off their first international assignment of 2020. The short series will last just five days, and will begin the preparations for the T20 World Cup that commences at the fag end of the year. For the Indian team, Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah return to the side after a hiatus. But then, one notable absentee from the squad is India’s vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

‘The Hitman’ has been rested for the T20 series against Sri Lanka and will return to action for the ODI series against Australia. Now, Sharma is a sure shot member of the Indian playing XI and this means that one slot for the T20 World Cup is already filled. So, his unavailability for this series is actually a blessing in disguise for the team.

India can have only two out of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan in their playing XI in the T20Is. And since the vice-captain has had a surreal run with the bat in the last one year, he is an automatic choice. Had Sharma been included in the squad for the series against Sri Lanka, one of these two men would have had to sit out. With him being rested for the T20 series against the Lankans, both Dhawan and KL Rahul will get a much needed chance to have a go at the top. Both have got three matches to impress the management and the captain. A problem of plenty is always a healthy one to have and that just proves that the Indian batting line-up has plenty of talented batsmen.

Dhawan is returning from injury to the side, and hence needs to be given time while Rahul has been in sublime form for the side at the top of the order. Both these talented batsmen will be itching to prove their worth, and both get the opportunity because the ‘Hitman’ has decided to take a break.