India vs West Indies 2019, 1st ODI: 3 Talking Points from India's loss

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 Dec 2019, 18:28 IST SHARE

It was an easy win for the West Indies

After winning the T20I series 2-1, India were looking to kick-start the 3-match ODI series against West Indies in Chennai with a positive result. Kieron Pollard won the toss on the day and on a very dry track, he decided to bowl first.

West Indies had a fantastic start as the hosts found themselves two down for 25 runs after Sheldon Cottrell picked up both KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. After that, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer stitched a 50-run partnership before India's vice-captain was dismissed.

After some brilliant work from Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Kedar Jadhav; India managed to post a challenging total of 287 for the loss of 8. On a dry track, Virat Kohli would have thought it would be enough but the visitors had different ideas.

Shai Hope and Shemron Hetmyer scored hundreds, on route to their destruction of India's bowling attack. West Indies won the game quite comfortably in the end- by 8 wickets and with 2 overs to go. Here, we are going to take a look at the three talking points from India's loss.

#3 West Indies batsmen took full advantage of India's 5th bowling option

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami

Hardik Pandya has been India's fifth bowling option for quite some time now but because he is out injured, Virat Kohli decided to back Shivam Dube.

It is fair to say that the Mumbai lad had a terrible outing with the ball in his hand. Dube gave away 68 runs from 7.5 overs at an economy rate of 8.7. Credit has to go to the West Indies batsmen as they never let Dube settle and when Kedar Jadhav came on to bowl, he was smashed for 11 runs from the only over he bowled.

India need to find a suitable 5th bowling option for the next ODI. They can easily drop Dube for another specialist spinner or fast bowler. That would really help the team's balance.

1 / 3 NEXT