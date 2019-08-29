India vs West Indies 2019, 2nd Test: India's predicted playing XI and key players

The Indian pacers were on fire in the first Test

India will face West Indies one last time on their tour of the Caribbean Islands in the second Test that will be played at Sabina Park, Jamaica. After registering a comprehensive victory in the first Test, India will look to win the second Test too and leap ahead of the other teams in the World Test Championship.

Virat Kohli took some tough calls with the playing XI in the first game by leaving out Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma. Will the team management include these stalwarts in the line-up for the second Test, or will they persist with the same XI? Here's India's predicted XI for the second Test.

KL Rahul couldn't capitalize on his starts in both the innings of the first Test and will be desperate for a big one in the second match. His batting partner Mayank Agarwal did not have the best of matches in Antigua but is likely to be persisted with.

KL Rahul

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli will form the middle-order. Also, Ajinkya Rahane getting back in form has given a lot of strength to the middle-order.

Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari's impressive knock of 93 in the second innings will keep Rohit Sharma out of the playing XI.

Even though Rishabh Pant is set to keep wickets in the second Test as well, he will have to start delivering with the bat sooner rather than later as Wriddhiman Saha is breathing down his neck.

Ravindra Jadeja will keep his place as the lone spinner in the side.

Ravindra Jadeja

Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami tormented the Windies batting line-up in the first Test and will look to do the same in the second Test as well.

Key players

Virat Kohli looked in good touch in the second innings at Antigua before he was dismissed for 51. The Indian skipper will want to finish the tour with a big innings.

Even though Jasprit Bumrah stole all the limelight with his sensational spell in the second innings, Ishant Sharma's role in this Indian team cannot be undermined. The lanky pacer has changed his lengths in the last couple of years by bowling a little fuller, and that has paid rich dividends.

India's predicted playing XI

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah