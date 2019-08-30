India vs West Indies 2019, 2nd Test: Why India will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 11 // 30 Aug 2019, 15:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli has a golden chance to become the most successful Indian captain in Test cricket

After winning the first Test of the series with utmost ease, the Indian team will lock horns with West Indies in the 2nd and final Test match of the tour at Sabina Park today. The home team has not been able to win a single match in this entire tour hence, Jason Holder’s men would be keen to give India a run for their money in this game.

The reason India won the first Test match by 310 runs was the patience of the middle order and the splendid bowling performances of the fast bowlers. West Indies’ bowling attack had reduced India to 25/3 in the first innings. However, resilience from Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, and Ravindra Jadeja took India to a respectable score. Then the Indian bowlers took the charge and gave India an important lead.

In the 2nd innings, India toyed with West Indies to register their biggest overseas win in terms of runs. Expect the same things to transpire in Jamaica albeit with different heroes.

The pitch at Sabina Park will favour the spinners hence, Ravindra Jadeja may enjoy troubling the Windies batsmen on this track. Also, Virat Kohli may bring Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI for this match to further streghthen the spin departement.

Cheteshwar Pujara could not play a big knock in the first Test but given that he has a good record against spin, one can back him to play a long innings. The same can be said of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane who were in good form in the first Test as well.

The chances that this Test match will end inside 4 days are high as Windies batsmen do not have the patience to build an innings as witnessed in the 2nd innings of the last game.

Since West Indies’ batsmen and spinners do not have what it takes to trouble the Indian team, India could well end up bulldozing Windies and solidify their top spot on the ICC World Test Championship points table.