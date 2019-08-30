×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India vs West Indies 2019, 2nd Test: Why India will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
11   //    30 Aug 2019, 15:46 IST

Virat Kohli has a golden chance to become the most successful Indian captain in Test cricket
Virat Kohli has a golden chance to become the most successful Indian captain in Test cricket

After winning the first Test of the series with utmost ease, the Indian team will lock horns with West Indies in the 2nd and final Test match of the tour at Sabina Park today. The home team has not been able to win a single match in this entire tour hence, Jason Holder’s men would be keen to give India a run for their money in this game.

The reason India won the first Test match by 310 runs was the patience of the middle order and the splendid bowling performances of the fast bowlers. West Indies’ bowling attack had reduced India to 25/3 in the first innings. However, resilience from Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, and Ravindra Jadeja took India to a respectable score. Then the Indian bowlers took the charge and gave India an important lead.

In the 2nd innings, India toyed with West Indies to register their biggest overseas win in terms of runs. Expect the same things to transpire in Jamaica albeit with different heroes.

The pitch at Sabina Park will favour the spinners hence, Ravindra Jadeja may enjoy troubling the Windies batsmen on this track. Also, Virat Kohli may bring Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI for this match to further streghthen the spin departement.

Cheteshwar Pujara could not play a big knock in the first Test but given that he has a good record against spin, one can back him to play a long innings. The same can be said of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane who were in good form in the first Test as well.

The chances that this Test match will end inside 4 days are high as Windies batsmen do not have the patience to build an innings as witnessed in the 2nd innings of the last game.

Since West Indies’ batsmen and spinners do not have what it takes to trouble the Indian team, India could well end up bulldozing Windies and solidify their top spot on the ICC World Test Championship points table.


Tags:
India vs West Indies 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Cheteshwar Pujara
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in West Indies 2019
1st T20I | Sat, 03 Aug
WI 95/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 98/6 (17.2 ov)
India won by 4 wickets
WI VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 04 Aug
IND 167/5 (20.0 ov)
WI 98/4 (15.3 ov)
India won by 22 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS WI live score
3rd T20I | Tue, 06 Aug
WI 146/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 150/3 (19.1 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
WI VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 08 Aug
WI 54/1 (13.0 ov)
IND
No Result
WI VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sun, 11 Aug
IND 279/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 210/10 (42.0 ov)
India won by 59 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS WI live score
3rd ODI | Wed, 14 Aug
WI 240/7 (35.0 ov)
IND 256/4 (32.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets (DLS Method)
WI VS IND live score
1st Test | Thu, 22 Aug
IND 297/10 & 343/7
WI 222/10 & 100/10
India won by 318 runs
IND VS WI live score
2nd Test | Today, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
South Africa in India 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Australia in England 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us