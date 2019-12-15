India vs West Indies 2019: 3 battles to watch out for in the ODI series

West Indies v India - One Day International Series 2019

After a thrilling T20 series between two very talented sides, the action now moves to the 50-over format. India will be hoping to continue their strong form and winning ways; the No. 2 ODI side in the world enter this series as favourites.

The last time these two sides met in a bilateral series, India came out as comfortable winners. But the unpredictability and fearlessness of West Indies always make them an interesting and tough side to play against. Kieron Pollard and his men will be hoping to give the blues a run for their money.

An injury to Shikhar Dhawan means that KL Rahul gets another opportunity in ODIs. The 27-year-old is in tremendous touch at the moment and will be ready to make a strong statement.

There's a similar situation in the West Indies ranks too as a knee injury to Evin Lewis means that young batsman Brandon King might get to open with Shai Hope. The Kingston Cricket Club graduate will be hoping to make the best of this situation.

A decision on Lewis' inclusion is yet to be taken though.

As the two teams prepare to battle it out, we take a look at a few key match-ups which could decide the outcome of this three-match series.

#1 Rohit Sharma vs Sheldon Cottrell

Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma

Rohit's form over the past year has been astonishing, and once again the Men in Blue will be banking on him to give them the blistering start he so often does.

While his amazing pull shots and cut shots make him look almost too good to be true, the 'Hitman' tends to struggle with the angle created by the left-armers. That is something a certain Sheldon Cottrell will be looking to expose.

The Sheldon Cottrell Salute

All cricket fans love the dedication and devotion with which Cottrell plays the game. He has been fantastic with his performances over the year and has surprised everyone with his pace and accuracy.

A smart bowler with tremendous fitness levels, adding to the fact that he is a left-arm bowler who swings the ball both ways, Cottrell would be a real weapon against Rohit.

The two of them will surely face each other in all the three ODIs, and both will be looking to give their side a strong start. Will the West Indian pacer have it his way, or will the Indian vice-captain be able to survive the early onslaught? We will know that soon.

