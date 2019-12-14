India vs West Indies 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of ODI series; Shardul Thakur named as replacement

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked up a groin injury

What's the story?

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will miss the approaching ODI series against West Indies because of a groin injury. Shardul Thakur will now replace him in the Indian ODI squad for the three-game series.

The background

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struggled with his fitness in 2019. He had first hurt himself during the 2019 World Cup contest against Pakistan. The right-arm quick recovered to full fitness before the mega-event ended but soon went on another injury break. He made his comeback in the recently concluded T20I series against West Indies. However, it looks like he may require more rest now.

The heart of the matter

As per BCCI’s report, Bhuvneshwar complained of pain in his groin after the third T20I game against West Indies. The therapeutic unit subsequently determined that the right-arm fast bowler’s hernia symptoms have reemerged. Hence, as a precautionary step, the board has replaced him with Shardul Thakur in the Indian ODI squad.

Bhuvneshwar’s replacement, Thakur had played his last ODI match against Hong Kong in September 2018. Talking about his performances in the 50-overs format, the 28-year-old has featured in five ODI matches, scalping six wickets while conceding runs at an economy rate of 6.08. He has been impressive in the domestic circuit recently and because of it he has received a call to the national squad once again.

What’s next?

The first ODI of the India vs West Indies series will take place tomorrow in Chennai. As far as Bhuvneshwar’s health situation is concerned, BCCI has revealed that they will seek a specialist’s opinion before taking further decisions.