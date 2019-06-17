×
World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's injury update

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
450   //    17 Jun 2019, 11:53 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar left the field after being injured during India-Pakistan clash.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar left the field after being injured during India-Pakistan clash.

What's the story?

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, in the post match presentation revealed that Bhuvneshwar Kumar's injury is not too serious but the pacer could miss the next two or three matches in this ongoing World Cup 2019.

The Men in Blue had to face a minor scare as star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar left the field during the India vs Pakistan clash in between his third over while limping off the field visibly due to a niggle.

In case you didn't know..

India posted a huge total on the board after being put in to bat first on the flat track at Old Trafford. India's new opening pair helped the team get off to a great start as both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul showed maturity in the early phase of the innings.

Rohit Sharma played a brilliant innings of a 113-ball 140 before getting out to Hassan Ali. Amidst Sharma's onslaught, KL Rahul notched up a mature 78-ball 57 before skipper Virat Kohli's 77 and a 26-run cameo from Hardik Pandya took India to a strong total of 336/5 from 50 overs.

The heart of the matter

India's bowling attack was led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the pacer sent out two tight overs, giving away just eight runs from the opening two overs in the powerplay.

After delivering the fourth ball of the fifth over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was visibly in some discomfort as he cluched his leg and slowly walked off to the field, limping back as he made his way to the dressing room.

In the post match presentation, Virat Kohli revealed that the pacer's injury is not too serious but could keep him out of action for a couple of games.

"Bhuvi's case looks like a niggle, a case of slipping on the footmarks. It doesn't look too serious at the moment and looks like he could recover in a couple of games from now, maximum of three games."

Kohli also added that Mohammed Shami is waiting in the wings and will take Kumar's place in the playing XI until the Meerut-born fast bowler recovers.

What's next?

As per reports and Virat Kohli's comment in the post-match presentation, Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be sidelined for a couple of games and will be banked to make a quick recovery to full fitness.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mohammed Shami Injuries in Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli India Cricket World Cup Team
